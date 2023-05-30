Free-est is the new name you need to know for summer-ready staples

Marie Claire UK created this content as a part of a paid partnership with Free People. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Marie Claire UK.

There are few brands that encapsulate the freedom of summer quite like Free People. As a label, Free People is known for its boho summer staples that evoke a free-spirited feeling.

And now, the brand is leaning into this aesthetic even further with the launch of its new sub-collection, Free-est.

The new range seamlessly merges the summer-ready vibe of the Free People Beach and Endless Summer collections, creating a one-stop shop for all of your warm-weather needs. Free People fans are sure to love this collection as it includes so many of the brand's most coveted styles, like the Freya Sweater Set, Rosalia Mini, Quinn Pants.

(Image credit: Free People)

If you have a summer holiday on the horizon or are simply trying to upgrade your everyday seasonal wardrobe, Free-est has an option for every occasion. From mini and midi dresses to wide-leg trousers, skirts and co-ord sets, the label is comprised of the kind of free-flowing, comfortable, summer staples you will live in all season long.

And let's not forget about beachwear, from bikinis to one-piece swimsuits, Free-est has that domain covered too.

(Image credit: Free People)

When it comes to longevity, Free People hopes these are the kind of pieces that will also stand the test of time. Featuring block colourways, classic fabrications and timeless silhouettes, these are summer staples you will return to again and again, which is exactly how all your purchases should be (and definitely, the kind of fashion we advocate for here at Marie Claire).

Of the new range, Free-est designer, Kelly Davis said, "We always want to make our community stand out in an effortless and timeless way. We want them to reach for these pieces year after year, whether for holidays, a special event or every day.”

Keep scrolling to shop the best pieces from Free People's new Free-est collection, as hand-selected by a fashion editor.

Shop our favourite pieces from Free People's new Free-est collection: