Free People are here to put the fun back into festive dressing
‘Tis the season to sparkle after all
It’s about time we all admitted it: sometimes going out can be a bit of a let down. You spend hours doing your hair and makeup and even longer planning an outfit, only to find that when you arrive, it doesn't quite live up to your expectations. So, we think it’s time for a change, because while going out can occasionally hit the mark, it’s actually in the getting ready where the real fun is had. Remember when you’d call up your friends and decide who’s house you were getting ready at over a glass of prosecco? Well, we think it’s time to bring it back, and luckily, Free People agree with us.
Their latest campaign, #GetReadyWithFP, is all about embracing the fun of getting ready with friends, no matter where you’re heading this festive season. Drawing on the free-spirited ethos the brand is known for, it's filled with show stopping pieces that are sure to bring the fun into festive and winter dressing. Just take a look at their pretty Portia Velvet Mini or the incredible Can't Get Enough Sequin Skirt for proof.
For glitzy festive events, their latest drop, The Holiday Party Collection, is here to make getting ready the best part of your night. Featuring everything from party ready sequins, sumptuously soft velvet and high shine metallics, these pieces will have you feeling great before you even leave the house.
We can’t get enough of their pretty, sheer Mademoiselle top, which would look equally as great paired with a satin slip skirt as it would with a blazer and jeans. Plus, if you're looking for denim with a twist, check out Free People's We The Free Denim range, which features unique styles that are sure to impress this holiday season.
For more casual winter events, like Christmas markets or a carol singing, why not invite some friends round for a getting-ready mulled wine before slipping into Free People’s Clean Lines Long Sleeve top and jeans. Topped with their statement Stargazer Fur Jacket, you’ll be cosy enough for even the coldest winter nights, as well as any impromptu selfies that get taken.
To finish your look, don’t forget about the importance of great accessories. Free People’s Viva La Vegan clutch is a surefire win that’ll work with all your festive looks. Maybe just hide it from your friends until you’ve finished getting ready, as we can assure you, they’ll be asking to borrow it too.
Ready to get your glam on? Shop our edit of the best pieces to shop at Free People now.
Shop Free People
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
