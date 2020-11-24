I wear these shoes ALL the time and they’re now in the sale

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

I know we’re in the middle of winter, but I just had to share this amazing Black Friday deal on my favourite summer shoes ever.

Introducing the Wrap Sandals by Dear Frances, which are basically elevated flip flops that literally go with everything.

I’ve worn them with dresses, suits, jeans and a nice top, you name it, it goes with it. They’re super comfy too, made with the most buttery leather, so even though they’re slightly more expensive than your average pair of high-street shoes, the quality is worth it.

It’s one of the cult shoe label’s best-selling shoes, and so has been part of its permanent collection for the past few seasons. It comes in several wearable and neutral colours like black, white, camel and cream.

You can currently get 25% off with the code BF25, though if you would rather invest in some winter shoes, here are some excellent winter options: