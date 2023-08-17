This controversial accessories combo was the real star of Copenhagen Fashion Week

PSA: Socks and sandals are officially in style—at least according to the street style set at Copenhagen Fashion Week. While in previous seasons those in attendance have opted for the eternally classic ankle boot or retro-inspired trainers as their footwear of choice, this season saw many turning to the more controversial combo and we can’t help wondering why we didn’t embrace it sooner.

While brands like Stine Goya and Baum und Pferdgarten showcased Spring Summer ready florals and picnic table-inspired gingham prints on the catwalk, on the FROW the style set tapped into a more transitional style when it came to their footwear choices—and when you take into account the current changing weather, it’s a choice that not only looks great but just makes sense.

From sheer socks with barely there kitten heels to chunky sport styles paired with ladylike slingbacks, there was a myriad of inspiration on offer on the Copenhagen streets, proving the versatility of this once blacklisted combo. 

If you’re wondering how to pull off the look, it’s best to create contrast between your socks and sandals. Chunky sandals look great with a more delicate sock, while oversized socks will toughen up styles you’d previously only wear in party season.

And the street stylers aren’t the only ones taking socks and sandals out for a spin. Hailey Beiber has also been turning to the look on her off-duty days. While out and about in Los Angeles earlier this year, she opted for a pair of white ankle socks alongside chunky fisherman-style sandals for the ultimate in cool girl styling. 

Ready to give the trend a try for yourself? Here’s our pick of the best socks and sandals pairings to wear right now. 

The best socks and sandals pairings to try now

