As the song goes, Baby It’s Cold Outside, and if you’re anything like me, then you need to wrap up in approximately 1,245 layers to even be able to face the idea of going outside.

Luckily, chunky knits are in this season, and my favourite designers and high street stores have risen to the occasion with a selection of knitwear that isn’t just cosy, but stylish enough to elevate even the plainest pair of jeans and ankle boots.

If you’d like to dress them up too, that’s no problem. I’ve picked some styles that will also look great over a silk dress or pleated skirt, with a pair of knee high boots, another big trend this season.

And with knitwear, feel free to go a size up, that’s a quick way to make it look even more expensive than it actually is. For extra sartorial points, get two jumpers, and drape one over your shoulders for a more unexpected style. Or buy one with an incorporated cape, a la Rejina Pyo.

I’ve also thrown in a couple of cardigans, because they are just having a major fashion moment, courtesy of Katie Holmes and that cashmere Khaite bra and cardi combo.

