The best clutch bags that aren’t just for party season

Penny Goldstone

They don't have to be basic

Clutch bags don’t have the best rep. Like kimonos and ballet pumps, a few desperately uncool styles have ruined it for the whole lot.

Of course, when we say ‘clutch’, we’re not referring to anything tacky or basic (hey, there’s a reason ‘Kate Middleton clutch bag‘ is one of the biggest fashion searches on the net). It’s not the kind of clutch you have to borrow from a family member for a wedding because you haven’t foreseen your normal bag doesn’t go with your outfit. We’re talking about those standalone statements and the classics you can use for years that won’t go out of fashion.

But now wedding season’s over, we have the same dilemma with party season. Is it worth investing in a evening bag for a handful of festive dinners and office parties? The answer is yes, because invest in the right bag, and it’ll last you for many occasions to come.

Whether you’re on a high street or designer budget (we wish), there are options aplenty. Shrimps and Rixo get our vote for whimsical styles with a touch of vintage, but if you’re looking for a style to carry for seasons, then you can’t go wrong with Saint Laurent or  Bottega – think luxe leathers and un-bling detailing. For something a little more sparkly and trend-led, Zara and & Other Stories are providing our staples.

We can’t talk about the best clutch bags without talking about occasion-wear. Jimmy Choo’s satin bag, Loeffler Randalll’s gem-encrusted clutch will set you up for the whole of the festive season (and next wedding season too).

The best of the high street has got to be Mango’s sequin baguette, tapping ever so nicely into our 90s nostalgia. Almost a bit NSFW, it will go with basically everything from a sequin dress to a dad jumper with jeans and heeled boots.

If you’re not buying it for a particular occasion, and are looking for some styling ideas, just look to the fashion week crowd. They’re still team clutch, usually worn with oversized knits and outerwear.

The only time a clutch is a must is with anything resembling suits or pyjamas. Tailoring and two-pieces do not benefit from a shoulder scrunching strap, so hand-held is the only option.

Check out our pick of the best clutch bags to shop now…

MANGO Sequins baguette bag, £39.99

Charles & Keith ZEBRA PRINT CIRCLE CLUTCH, £69

SHRIMPS Huckleberry faux-pearl and crystal-embellished bag, £495 at MATCHESFASHION

ZARA GOLD STRIPED MINAUDIÈRE, £39.99

& Other Stories Embroidered Moon Crossbody Velvet Bag, £55

BOTTEGA VENETAB V Twist knotted leather clutch, £1,420

LOEFFLER RANDALL Mia beaded satin shoulder bag, £170 at Net-A-Porter

simply be Geo Sequin Shoulder Bag, £32

Lindex Mini bag with rhinestones, £19.99

LILLIANO KHAKE ROSE MINI BUCKET BAG, £375

