I’ve found the bag of the season, and it’s by Chloé

If you’ve been searching high and low for the perfect new season designer handbag, then I can tell you right now, you can stop – because I’ve found it for you.

It’s called Kattie, was created by Gabriela Hearst for Chloé, and is quite simply perfect.

Why? It pays homage to the French fashion house’s codes thanks to its distinctive articulated bracelet combining three of the Maison’s material pillars: brass, wood and leather.

It’s cut from shiny calfskin, is lined in nappa and has an inner flat pocket. Plus it has two spacious compartments, making it the perfect size to fit in all your essentials without being oversized.

The Kattie also features an adjustable and removable strap, so you can wear it as a clutch, shoulder bag or cross body bag, making it one of the most hard-working and versatile styles out there.

It is available in an array of covetable shades for summer 2022, including amber olive, burning caramel, rusted orange, black, sepia brown, ebony brown and soft tan.

If you aren’t sold yet, you will be when you hear its sustainable creds. To make this product, Chloé worked with Leather Working Group (LWG) certified leather manufacturers, based on their water and

energy usage, management of chemicals, solid waste, and wastewater.