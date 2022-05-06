Charli Howard opens up about her inclusive swimwear edit with River Island

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you’re shopping for swimwear for your next holiday, then you might want to check out model, writer and entrepreneur Charli Howard’s edit for River Island, part of the label’s new holiday shop.

Why? Because not only does it pack a lot of attitude – it’s fun with 70s vibes and bold prints – it’s also size inclusive, a must for feeling confident no matter what your body shape is. In other words it’s about positive vibes and celebrating all women. Here, Charli explains why she loves the collection so much.

How did you pick your favourite styles?

I wanted something that felt quite 60s and cute; an old fashioned, glamorous summer. I love the leopard print and I love anything that accentuates your body & curves!

Do you prefer to collaborate with inclusive brands?

Yes! I think it’s so important to align yourself with brands trying to make an active difference. What I love about RI is that they think about the tiniest details – even down to the labelling, fabrics and not using as many plastic hangers!

It’s all about positivity, please can you expand on that?

It was important that we shot the swimwear of a diverse range of bodies. We want all women to wear the pieces and feel confident and beautiful in what they wear. I know a lot of women get scared going to the beach, but these pieces are fun and I hope it encourages you to love the skin you’re in!

Do you think we’re slowly shedding the ‘beach body ready’ narrative?

I mean… I hope so! It’s so toxic trying to slim yourself down in the hope you feel better on the beach. Being thin doesn’t mean you’ll be beautiful. It’s about loving yourself from within!

What’s your favourite piece from the collection?

I genuinely love them all, but I do love the white low cut swimsuit (it makes everyone’s boobs look like a Bond Girl!) and the yellow cardigan set would be gorgeous to grab lunch in or an early dinner.