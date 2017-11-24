Up for a Breakfast at Tiffany's?

We’ve found the most classic heels in the CHARLES & KEITH Black Friday deals and we need them in every colour, stat. While there’s a lot of gorgeous stuff in the sale (tasseled clutch bags, we’re coming for you), these ribbon detail stilettos really stood out to to us and they’re luckily 26% off in the sale.

They’re made from faux suede and you don’t have to fiddle with tying and untying the bow, as they fasten with an ankle strap. We’re particular fans of the black colourway, which look like something Audrey Hepburn would absolutely wear.

If you’re looking to make a statement, there’s also a bright red version which are screaming out to be paired with Christmas party dresses.

And then finally, there’s also the nude colourway which are just so sophisticated and elegant.

The more we see this Singaporean brand, the more we fall in love with them. Their Black Friday sale is pretty killer as well, as you’ll be able to get up to 50% off selected items throughout Cyber Weekend and all full-priced items will be going for 10% off. The deal wraps up on 28 November though, so you’ll need to move quick.