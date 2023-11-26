The Birkenstock sandals I live in are currently 30% off for Black Friday

Fill your clogs

birkenstock sandals black friday
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Penny Goldstone
By Penny Goldstone
published

The Birkenstock sandals Black Friday deals are still going strong, so now's the time to stock up on your favourite sandals and clogs. I personally live in my Boston clogs and Arizona sandals so I'm adding them to my basket right this minute. 

Birkenstock Black Friday deals

Birkenstock are currently hosting a Cyber Weekend sale with up to 30% off some of their best-selling styles like the Gizeh sandals, as well as 20% off selected Arizona colourways. However, lots of other stockists are offering discounts off popular Birkenstock sandals and clogs. I've rounded up the best deals below. 

Birkenstock Women's Arizona Slim Fit Shearling Double Strap Sandals - Were £130

Birkenstock Women's Arizona Slim Fit Shearling Double Strap Sandals - Were £130 Now £91 (30% off) at Coggles

Use the code CG30 to get the discount

View Deal
Birkenstock Women's Arizona Slim Fit Oiled Leather Double Strap Sandals - Were £95

Birkenstock Women's Arizona Slim Fit Oiled Leather Double Strap Sandals - Were £95 Now £66.50 (30% off) at Coggles

Use the code CG30 to get the discount

View Deal
Birkenstock Faded Khaki Suede Boston Clogs - Were £130

Birkenstock Faded Khaki Suede Boston Clogs - Were £130 Now £117 (10% off) at Urban Outfitters

View Deal
BIRKENSTOCK a630 clog sandals - Were  £55

BIRKENSTOCK a630 clog sandals - Were  £55 Now £44.99 (18% off) at Schuh

View Deal
BIRKENSTOCK boston cord sandals in brown - Were £130

BIRKENSTOCK boston cord sandals in brown - Were £130 Now £94.99 (26% off) at Schuh

View Deal
Birkenstock Arizona Bfbc Earthy Vegan - Were £80

Birkenstock Arizona Bfbc Earthy Vegan - Were £80 Now £60 (£20 off) at Very

View Deal
Birkenstock Arizona Velvet Grey - Were £115

Birkenstock Arizona Velvet Grey - Were £115 Now £86 (£26 off) at Very

View Deal
Image

Birkenstock Arosa Suede Leather - Were £90, Now £63 (30% off) at Birkenstock

View
Birkenstock Gizeh sandals - Were £90

Birkenstock Gizeh sandals - Were £90, Now £63 at Birkenstock

View Deal

Should I size up or down for Birkenstock?

If you're unsure of your shoe size or are in between sizes, Birkenstock recommends you go one size up.

Topics
Black Friday
Penny Goldstone
Penny Goldstone

Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.

Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).

Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.

However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.

Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸