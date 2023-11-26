The Birkenstock sandals I live in are currently 30% off for Black Friday
Fill your clogs
The Birkenstock sandals Black Friday deals are still going strong, so now's the time to stock up on your favourite sandals and clogs. I personally live in my Boston clogs and Arizona sandals so I'm adding them to my basket right this minute.
Birkenstock sandals Black Friday - quick links
- Birkenstock Gizeh sandals - Were £90, Now £63 at Birkenstock
- Birkenstock Arosa Suede Leather - Were £90, Now £63 (30% off) at Birkenstock
- Birkenstock Women's Arizona Slim Fit Shearling Double Strap Sandals - Were £130 Now £91 (30% off) at Coggles
- Birkenstock Women's Arizona Slim Fit Oiled Leather Double Strap Sandals - Were £95 Now £66.50 (30% off) at Coggles
- BIRKENSTOCK boston cord sandals in brown - Were £130 Now £94.99 (26% off) at Schuh
- Birkenstock Arizona Velvet Grey - Were £115 Now £86 (£26 off) at Very
Birkenstock Black Friday deals
Birkenstock are currently hosting a Cyber Weekend sale with up to 30% off some of their best-selling styles like the Gizeh sandals, as well as 20% off selected Arizona colourways. However, lots of other stockists are offering discounts off popular Birkenstock sandals and clogs. I've rounded up the best deals below.
Birkenstock Women's Arizona Slim Fit Shearling Double Strap Sandals -
Were £130 Now £91 (30% off) at Coggles
Use the code CG30 to get the discount
Birkenstock Women's Arizona Slim Fit Oiled Leather Double Strap Sandals -
Were £95 Now £66.50 (30% off) at Coggles
Use the code CG30 to get the discount
Birkenstock Faded Khaki Suede Boston Clogs -
Were £130 Now £117 (10% off) at Urban Outfitters
BIRKENSTOCK a630 clog sandals -
Were £55 Now £44.99 (18% off) at Schuh
BIRKENSTOCK boston cord sandals in brown -
Were £130 Now £94.99 (26% off) at Schuh
Birkenstock Arizona Bfbc Earthy Vegan -
Were £80 Now £60 (£20 off) at Very
Birkenstock Arizona Velvet Grey -
Were £115 Now £86 (£26 off) at Very
Birkenstock Arosa Suede Leather -
Were £90, Now £63 (30% off) at Birkenstock
Birkenstock Gizeh sandals -
Were £90, Now £63 at Birkenstock
Should I size up or down for Birkenstock?
If you're unsure of your shoe size or are in between sizes, Birkenstock recommends you go one size up.
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
