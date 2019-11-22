For the past few seasons, pyjama dressing has been a favourite of ours at Marie Claire, whether it be for the bedroom or for the office. For the festive season in particular, oversized silk pyjamas are always a winner, especially when trimmed with feathers (cult brand Sleeper have a style that is so popular they restock it every season).

You know it’s a trend worth investing in when Alexa Chung gets involved. The style icon has just launched a collection of seven individual pyjama sets with with her trademark flair for quintessentially British style. Not just aimed for wear at bedtime, Chung envisioned the collection as a multi-tasking wardrobe staple to wear from night to day.

She explains, ‘Pyjamas are the first thing to go in the case – they offer me comfort when I’m away from home and also double up as outfits when the portable wardrobe is limited. I like to wear grandad style oversized nights shirts on vacation with sandals, silky slip tops with jeans with a heel at night, bloomers with a t-shirt to get coffee and full pyjamas set for bed time or when I’m boarding a plane.’

Further evidence, the street style set getting papped at London Fashion Week. Style note: This season, opt for head-to-toe silk, be it black or jewel toned, paired with a chic mule or minimal sandal. For a more understated take on the trend, try a silk slip dress paired with box-fresh trainers.

If you’re lucky enough to be heading for some winter sun, a now staple look for editors and influencers on holiday is the simple linen dress worn over a bikini or swimsuit. Look to Faithful the Brand for some timeless pastel separates. You can carry the look over for autumn/winter too, with dresses adorned with balloon sleeves, best worn with lace-up boots.

For designer sleepwear, head to our favourites Desmond & Dempsey, Three Graces, Agent Provocateur, Olivia Von Halle and La Perla, where you’ll find everything from luxurious lace-trimmed silk slips to short linen suits.

If you’re on a tighter budget, don’t worry. The high street has plenty to offer too. Topshop, Intimissimi and next all have a great selection of affordable nightwear, ranging from minimal nighties to printed separates.

Whilst last season was all about matching separates, this time round, try mixing things up a but. Team a shirt with a cropped pant, a statement earring and a flip flop, or wear a slip skirt with dad sandals and a crop top. Or simply stay at home, looking fabulous.

Either way, there is a sleepwear style to suit all, so scroll down to shop my edit of the best summer pyjamas, nighties, and shorts and shirt sets around.