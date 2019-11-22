Beautiful pyjamas you can wear for a night out (or in, let’s be honest)

Penny Goldstone Penny Goldstone

For the past few seasons, pyjama dressing has been a favourite of ours at Marie Claire, whether it be for the bedroom or for the office. For the festive season in particular, oversized silk pyjamas are always a winner, especially when trimmed with feathers (cult brand Sleeper have a style that is so popular they restock it every season).

You know it’s a trend worth investing in when Alexa Chung gets involved. The style icon has just launched a collection of seven individual pyjama sets with with her trademark flair for quintessentially British style. Not just aimed for wear at bedtime, Chung envisioned the collection as a multi-tasking wardrobe staple to wear from night to day.

She explains, ‘Pyjamas are the first thing to go in the case – they offer me comfort when I’m away from home and also double up as outfits when the portable wardrobe is limited. I like to wear grandad style oversized nights shirts on vacation with sandals, silky slip tops with jeans with a heel at night, bloomers with a t-shirt to get coffee and full pyjamas set for bed time or when I’m boarding a plane.’

Further evidence,  the street style set getting papped at London Fashion Week. Style note: This season, opt for head-to-toe silk, be it black or jewel toned, paired with a chic mule or minimal sandal. For a more understated take on the trend, try a silk slip dress paired with box-fresh trainers.

If you’re lucky enough to be heading for some winter sun, a now staple look for editors and influencers on holiday is the simple linen dress worn over a bikini or swimsuit. Look to Faithful the Brand for some timeless pastel separates. You can carry the look over for autumn/winter too, with dresses adorned with balloon sleeves, best worn with lace-up boots.

For designer sleepwear, head to our favourites Desmond & Dempsey, Three Graces, Agent Provocateur, Olivia Von Halle and La Perla, where you’ll find everything from luxurious lace-trimmed silk slips to short linen suits.

If you’re on a tighter budget, don’t worry. The high street has plenty to offer too. Topshop, Intimissimi and next all have a great selection of affordable nightwear, ranging from minimal nighties to printed separates.

Latest Stories

Whilst last season was all about matching separates, this time round, try mixing things up a but. Team a shirt with a cropped pant, a statement earring and a flip flop, or wear a slip skirt with dad sandals and a crop top. Or simply stay at home, looking fabulous.

Either way, there is a sleepwear style to suit all, so scroll down to shop my edit of the best summer pyjamas, nighties, and shorts and shirt sets around.

Best Pyjamas Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 1 of 13

ALEXACHUNG FARRAH PLAYSUIT, £220

Buy it now!
Best Pyjamas Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 2 of 13

SLEEPER Pierrot Black & White Pajama Set, around £140

Buy it now!
Best Pyjamas Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 3 of 13

H&M satin pyjamas, £19.99

Buy it now!
Best Pyjamas Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 4 of 13

YOLKE Dakota Meadow Classic Silk Pyjama Set, £365

Buy it now!
Best Pyjamas Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 5 of 13

ALEXACHUNG CHARLOTTE BOXER PYJAMA SET, £185

Buy it now!
Best Pyjamas Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 6 of 13

Anna + nina Dune pyjama set, around £35

Buy it now!
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 7 of 13

PEGGY GOU X YOOX velvet kimono, £134

Buy it now!
Best Pyjamas Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 8 of 13

DESMOND & DEMPSEY chango monkey print pyjamas, £150

Buy it now!
Best Pyjamas Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 9 of 13

ARKET silk pyjama set, £90

Buy it now!
best pyjamas Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 10 of 13

LIBERTY LONDON Jeweltopia and House of Gifts Tana Lawn™ Cotton Pyjama Set, £225

Buy it now!
Best Pyjamas Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 11 of 13

Equipment Lillian leopard-print silk pyjama set

Buy it now!
Best Pyjamas Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 12 of 13

LA Perla pyjama set, £288 at FARFETCH

Buy it now!
Best Pyjamas Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 13 of 13

Oscar de la Renta PATCHWORK STRIPE SATIN CREPE PAJAMA shirt, $1,190

Buy it now!

Reading now

Popular