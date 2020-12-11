Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Happy people, plus happy planet, makes for perfect presents

Looking for ethical gifts that both look good and do good this Christmas? Well, you’re in luck: because we’ve searched high and low to find the best of the best ethical gifts to give your nearest and dearest this year.

Whether you went a bit wild on Black Friday and feel the need to recompense by supporting small businesses, or you’ve long been a dedicated sustainable shopper, we’ve rounded up the best ethical fashion, beauty and lifestyle presents for guilt-free Christmas gifting.

If ever there was a year to take stock of where your Christmas spending’s going and who it’s benefiting, let’s be honest, it’s 2020. So before you make a last-minute present dash to an online megastore, shop our edit of the gorgeous gifts that are both good for the planet and the people who make them.

Ethical fashion gifts

Ferian Gold Wedgwood Cupid Medium Oval Split Ring – £705 | Liberty

Handmade in London using metals from 80% recycled sources, Ferian's collection of Wedgewood-set rings recast vintage jasperware motifs in a timeless nod to British craft.

Veja are transparent about their supply chain – from sourcing materials (organic cotton and leather in this case) to production. Aiming to be economically equitable for all parties involved in the production chain, these are some seriously stylish sneakers you'll feel good wearing.

Birdsong's organic cotton t-shirts are made at a vertically integrated garment factory in Tamil Nadu, Southern India and hand embroidered in East London by women who are paid a fair wage. It might be embroidered in pretty popsicle tones, but this 'Exercise Empathy' tee carries a powerful message.

Prada Leather and recycled-nylon large tote – £715 | Selfridges

Prada's Re-Nylon initiative pledges to adopt more sustainable and responsible practices –and this recycled nylon tote is top of our wish list. Roomy enough to fit everything you need for a day on the go, but sleek enough not to get in the way as you whizz around town, this one would make a very special Christmas gift (if even to self).

High street fashion brands and sustainability definitely don't always go hand in hand, but the Monki Cares initiative is a great place to start. Made from 50% responsibly grown cotton, this adorable pistachio cardi is perfect for shrugging over your party dress this festive season.

Nothing says Christmas quite like a pair of charming traditional PJs. Cut from GOTS-certified organic cotton and embroidered with 'Sleep Better', this shirt and shorts set from planet-friendly brand Ninety Percent are what we'll be wearing come December 25th (and everyday thereafter until the new year).

More than a Christmas Jumper – £20 | Centrepoint

For most people, Christmas jumpers are a novelty that either get tossed, recycled or stuffed away until next year following the festive season. For young homeless people, they're a way of feeling warm, comfortable and part of the festivities. Instead of gifting someone a Christmas jumper they'll wear once and then forget about, why not give one to someone who really needs it?

Ethical beauty gifts