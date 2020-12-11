Happy people, plus happy planet, makes for perfect presents
Looking for ethical gifts that both look good and do good this Christmas? Well, you’re in luck: because we’ve searched high and low to find the best of the best ethical gifts to give your nearest and dearest this year.
Whether you went a bit wild on Black Friday and feel the need to recompense by supporting small businesses, or you’ve long been a dedicated sustainable shopper, we’ve rounded up the best ethical fashion, beauty and lifestyle presents for guilt-free Christmas gifting.
If ever there was a year to take stock of where your Christmas spending’s going and who it’s benefiting, let’s be honest, it’s 2020. So before you make a last-minute present dash to an online megastore, shop our edit of the gorgeous gifts that are both good for the planet and the people who make them.
Ethical fashion gifts
Ferian Gold Wedgwood Cupid Medium Oval Split Ring – £705 | Liberty
Handmade in London using metals from 80% recycled sources, Ferian’s collection of Wedgewood-set rings recast vintage jasperware motifs in a timeless nod to British craft.
Veja Esplar trainers – £94.99 | Office
Veja are transparent about their supply chain – from sourcing materials (organic cotton and leather in this case) to production. Aiming to be economically equitable for all parties involved in the production chain, these are some seriously stylish sneakers you’ll feel good wearing.
Unisex ‘Exercise Empathy’ Organic Cotton Tee – £38 | Birdsong
Birdsong’s organic cotton t-shirts are made at a vertically integrated garment factory in Tamil Nadu, Southern India and hand embroidered in East London by women who are paid a fair wage. It might be embroidered in pretty popsicle tones, but this ‘Exercise Empathy’ tee carries a powerful message.
Prada Leather and recycled-nylon large tote – £715 | Selfridges
Prada’s Re-Nylon initiative pledges to adopt more sustainable and responsible practices –and this recycled nylon tote is top of our wish list. Roomy enough to fit everything you need for a day on the go, but sleek enough not to get in the way as you whizz around town, this one would make a very special Christmas gift (if even to self).
Ribbed cardigan – £30 | Monki
High street fashion brands and sustainability definitely don’t always go hand in hand, but the Monki Cares initiative is a great place to start. Made from 50% responsibly grown cotton, this adorable pistachio cardi is perfect for shrugging over your party dress this festive season.
Ninety Percent Embroidered striped organic cotton-jersey pajama set – £145 | Net-a-Porter
Nothing says Christmas quite like a pair of charming traditional PJs. Cut from GOTS-certified organic cotton and embroidered with ‘Sleep Better’, this shirt and shorts set from planet-friendly brand Ninety Percent are what we’ll be wearing come December 25th (and everyday thereafter until the new year).
More than a Christmas Jumper – £20 | Centrepoint
For most people, Christmas jumpers are a novelty that either get tossed, recycled or stuffed away until next year following the festive season. For young homeless people, they’re a way of feeling warm, comfortable and part of the festivities. Instead of gifting someone a Christmas jumper they’ll wear once and then forget about, why not give one to someone who really needs it?
Ethical beauty gifts
Remedies Frankincense Intense Age Defying Collection – £160 | Neal’s Yard Remedies
Not only does this firming skincare set smell divine, it’s part of the Neal’s Yard partnership with World Land Trust – which pledges to protect a tree on your behalf with every purchase. So you’re giving much more than smooth, radiant skin with this one.
REN Clean Skincare Best of Body Set – £22 | Space NK
Last year, REN made a pledge to become zero waste by 2021 – and they’re well on their way with this indulgent body care set. Containing the brand’s beloved Moroccan Rose Otto Body Wash and lotion, and the Atlantic Kelp and Magnesium Body Wash and lotion – all packaged in FSC 100% recyclable packaging – this gift set is both sustainable and good for the senses.
Aveda Damage Remedy Trio – £74 | LookFantastic
It’s not just skin that suffers the consequences of the winter cold: hair can also become dry, damaged and brittle at this time of year. Enter Aveda’s Damage Remedy Trio: a 3-step shortcut to shiny, smooth locks. Working closely with non-profit charity: water, Aveda also work to provide access to clean water for people in India, Nepal, Madagascar and Ethiopia.
YOPE Natural Hand Cream Tea & Peppermint – £8.99 | Feel Unique
Made from 98% natural and low-processed ingredients, YOPE’s vegan hand cream is packed full of good things: argan, coconut, olive oils, shea butter and Vitamin E, to name a few. A beauty stocking filler to beat out all beauty stocking fillers.
Bring on the mulled wine.