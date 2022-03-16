Royals and celebrities are obsessed with this baby carrier

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

What do Princess Eugenie, Chrissy Teigen, Gigi Hadid and Jessica Alba have in common, apart from being fierce entrepreneurs, career women and mums? They are all obsessed with the Zeitgeist Artipoppe baby carrier.

You might not have heard of it – unless you’re immersed in the baby world yourself – but you’ve most definitely seen it all over your Instagram.

It’s basically a baby carrier, but so much more than that too. According to Artipoppe, it’s ‘designed to superior ergonomic standards ensuring healthy body development of the baby’.

More importantly, its unique softly structured mouldable body panel allows for easy adjustability to four sizing positions meeting the baby’s growth from newborn through toddlerhood. This means mum can have baby close, but be hands free to go about her daily tasks, not compromising on her lifestyle.

Plus, there’s no denying how stylish the carriers are. They are skillfully handcrafted with the greatest attention to detail, with Artipoppe developing their own fabrics from natural yarns such as organic wool, linen and hemp.

The carriers come in a plethora of covetable prints and colours, from leopard print to Yin Yang motifs, bird prints to houndstooth and clouds, in so many hues I’ve stopped counting.

They start at just £310, but considering the positive feedback from celebs and influencers alike, they are definitely worth every penny.