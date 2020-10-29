Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

I’ve got great news for you to brighten up this rainy day: ARKET has finally launched jewellery, and it’s as Scandi perfect as the rest of the store’s offering is.

Designed by Oslo-based Zuzana Spustova, the collection is all about gender neutral, day-to-night pieces to complement the existing concepts of ready-to-wear and accessories.

In her work as a jewellery designer, Spustova draws inspiration from the world of fine arts and the fast-paced lives of modern city dwellers, creating pieces that slot seamlessly into your day-to-day wardrobe yet with a playful twist.

For this collection, she took inspiration from the Argentinian-Italian artist Lucio Fontana, a pioneer in exploring the three-dimensionality of paintings.

SHOP ARKET JEWELLERY NOW

She transformed one of ARKET’s founding concepts – the blank sheet – into a crumpled paper ball, which became the organic shape that was the starting point for the collection. The rest of the line of earrings, bracelets and necklaces centre around multi-dimensional shapes which can be worn alone or combined together for a custom look. All are available in gold and silver plating complement the line.

‘Zuzana has an irresistible, warm personality and an exciting creative portfolio. The way she uses jewellery to tie together a look is very inspiring, so we wanted to bring an element of that to ARKET and invited her to design our first jewellery collection. We have been wanting to incorporate this concept into our assortment for a long time and we’re very happy that we can finally offer these beautifully made pieces that work so well with the rest of the collection’, says Anna Teurnell, ARKET Head of Design.

You can shop the line now on ARKET, with prices starting at only £10 for studs.