Jeans and a nice top may have staked a claim as the failsafe outfit formula for every occasion, but the Autumn/Winter 26 runways have given rise to another pairing that feels especially apt for party season: a statement skirt and sweater. This duo offers even more variation than the aforementioned jeans, with multiple finishes to choose from, including velvet, sequin embellishment and bold prints, meaning you can dress up or down to your personal preference.
Styling a skirt and jumper may not feel particularly radical, so you might be wondering, what’s different? The answer lies in the details. Oversized jumpers feel more modern, as do unexpected colour combinations, such as red and purple, ladylike skirt lengths (the midi is firmly back in fashion’s favour) and the addition of a faux fur-trimmed jacket as the outerwear of choice. Really, it’s all in the styling and introducing elements that feel unique to you.
It wasn’t just the runways of Prada, CFCL and Conner Ives that put this skirt-and-sweater combination on our radar. The High Street is a big source of inspiration, with plenty of affordable examples of embellished skirts and styling ideas, such as the Y2K-revived skinny scarf—another detail that will signal to your friends that you really know your stuff. For more how-to-wear it examples, we recommend Linda Tol and Renia Jaz, who are already proponents of this pairing.
Tol’s outfit, which mixes a vintage-inspired satin skirt with a classic black jumper and a single strand of pearls, demonstrates why this look is so effective. She looks put together, while giving the impression that she hasn’t made much effort at all. Simply add tights and boots and you’re ready for the office.
Jaz, on the other hand, has chosen the colour of the season as an accent in her outfit. Oversized knitwear isn’t always everyone’s preference, and while the top makes her outfit feel more dressed up, the weathered leather jacket is an unexpected detail. It’s this clashing of elements that makes her stand out.
By way of inspiration, we’ve pre-styled three looks below. Scroll on to see the skirt-meets-sweater outfits perfect for party season.
3 Sweater and Skirt Looks Perfect for Party Season
Ladylike Florals
Our Autumn/Winter 26 trend report spotlighted a number of themes this look seamlessly slots into: demure dressing, Countryfile colour palettes and polished folk. Take the complimentary floral prints, sequin embellishment and clashing textures as proof that partywear needn’t feel overly festive to feel impactful.
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ZARA
Beaded Short Sleeve Knit Jumper
Shushu/Tong
Embellished Cotton Pencil Skirt
JUDE
Fame 105 Leather Pumps
Magda Butrym
Julia Small Satin Top-Handle Bag
ME+EM
Crystal T-Bar Necklace
Sequin and Simple
Few things feel cooler than an extravagant item worn with something ultra simple, and this sequin skirt and crewneck jumper combination offers exactly that. To keep things pared-back, leave the styling there. Or, for something more statement-making, weave in one of this season’s high-impact colour pairings. Red and purple work particularly well, especially when styled with an unexpected zebra-print clutch. It’s a touch wild, yet very elegant.
ZARA
Zw Collection Sequin Midi Skirt
Monsoon
Enid Embellished Tassel Skinny Scarf
ZARA
Long Wool Blend Coat With Shoulder Pads - Red - Xs
Massimo Dutti
Wide Draped-Effect Bracelet
ZARA
Knit Jumper With Shoulder Pads
MANGO
Zebra-Print Leather Clutch Bag
Reformation
Calista Kitten Heel Pump
Chinois and Faux fur
Back to our Autumn/Winter 26 trend report, and soft power is in the spotlight here, with velvet taking centre stage alongside extra-warm Merino wool. By way of brands, Dries Van Noten is a key label—just take a look at each breakout term on Google Trends. And, of course, a firm Marie Claire favourite, faux fur-trim evening coats and jackets are your go-to for elevated outerwear. Cosy, comfortable and celebration-ready.