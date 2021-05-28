Anissa Kermiche’s new earrings are a powerful celebration of periods

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you know Anissa Kermiche’s work, then you know she’s one of the female jewellery designers that celebrates women’s bodies through gorgeous jewellery, and her latest design is no exception.

To celebrate Menstrual Hygiene Day, is collaborating with Sanitation First, a charity which helps bring sanitation for people living in acute poverty, whether that is feminine hygiene products or toilets.

She is launching a pair of earrings in celebration of women’s bodies, whilst raising awareness of the outdated taboos surrounding periods.

Aptly named The Lady Days, the gold earrings are shaped like drops, depicting our periods as a sign of health, vitality and strength rather than something we should hide or be ashamed of.

Ayesha Shand, Sanitation First Ambassador, says, ‘Anissa’s jewellery and ceramics are a celebration of all that it means to be a woman; she celebrates everything we’re taught to hide from the wobbly bits, to buoyantly natural bushes and now the greatest taboo of all: our periods. I couldn’t think of a better partner in crime, to address the debilitating menstrual taboos that women face in India.’

Sanitation First’s campaign ‘CODE RED’ is battling to keep girls in India in school by providing them with clean and safe hygiene facilities and the menstrual education needed to eradicate outdated taboos. In India, 1 in 5 girls drop out of school when they start their period, 23 million annually, which perpetuates a cycle of poverty and inequality.

The earrings will retail at £210 and will launch at Matches and on Anissa Kermiche‘s site on 28th May, joining her existing homeware and jewellery collections.

A percentage of the proceeds will go to the charity.