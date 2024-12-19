Andrea's It List: 6 timeless party dresses for every event this season
Party season is in full swing
Everyone I know says they're drowning in invites right now, so I thought I'd turn my attention this week to party dressing. When I'm shopping for a great event piece, I'm always looking for something bold enough to make a statement while being timeless enough to wear season after season. If it takes me a while to decide whether I like it, then it's not for me.
The best investment buys are the ones like this Comet dress by Alice Temperley (above). I just loved it the minute I put it on because I could imagine myself wearing it again and again for all sorts of events. Whether you're shopping for a pre-Christmas night out with the girls or that showpiece for New Year's Eve, here are a few of my favourites.
SHOP MY TOP PICKS
It’s the puff sleeves on this stylish Rotate Birger Christen dress that really set it apart. The unique back fastening also adds a touch of interest, yet it's classic enough that it won't date. Also available in silver.
Ok, it's not actually a dress but I love a jumpsuit for special occasions partly because you know that in a room of little black dresses, you're sure to stand out from the crowd. There are so many show-stopping ones to choose from at Nadine Marabi but I love the silhouette of the crystal-embellished Luna in black velvet with its tight-fitting trousers and loose 70's style top.
I recently spotted this Self Portrait dress on a guest at The Fashion Awards and loved it so much I had to ask her who it was by. The skin-tight stretch woven fabric creates a beautiful - slightly risque - silhouette, which is perfectly balanced by the demure high neck and padded shoulders.
This metallic dress from Mint Velvet with a layered hem and three-quarter-length sleeves is reminiscent of the iconic Vampire Wife style. It's elegant enough for a cocktail event but can be dressed down with a blazer and boots. Super flattering on and very reasonably priced, too.
If you're looking for timeless elegance, Victoria Beckham is a reliable bet. I'm currently eyeing up both these jersey dresses, and I can't make my mind up which is my favourite so I'm including both. Style the mini dress with opaque tights and ankle boots for date night or dinners with friends and the midi one with classic courts or strapless heels for formal events.
I'm a big fan of the simple slip dress. Stylish, elegant and yet super comfortable if you're planning on a night where you'll be spending most of the night on the dancefloor or sitting down after dinner, it's an all-round winner. This Reiss one in slinky satin comes in silver or indigo and features a cute side slit and unique rider back detail.
HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK
If you're looking for more inspiration, we've got the ultimate party outfit edit over on Marie Claire.
And if you're not in the market for a whole new outfit or are re-wearing a trusty favourite from your wardrobe, we've got party bags covered instead. From clutches with Christmas sparkle to an evening bag that offers maximum cost-per-wear throughout the year, we've got them all in our comprehensive party bag edit which includes this by Mango.
