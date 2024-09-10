Andrea's It List: 6 key wardrobe pieces I keep coming back to
Packing essentials, plus a few wishlist items
We’re officially in fashion month, so I’m entering a busy few weeks of travelling to the world’s best cities for the international shows. As well as taking in the new trends we’re set to be wearing for Spring/Summer 25, I always draw so much inspiration from the front row, and street-style looks I see during my travels, which I can’t wait to share with you. In the meantime, I’ve rounded up some of the favourite pieces in my wardrobe I’ll be packing for my trip, plus a few on my wishlist.
SHOP MY TOP PICKS
If this season’s collections are anything to go by, the waistcoat trend isn’t going anywhere. I love this one wool mohair-blend one from RÓHE, which is elegantly tailored and features a cute stand collar and glossy buttons. I’ll be wearing mine under my favourite blazer all winter.
I’ve had my eye on this cross-body bag from Tod’s for a while. With an internal slip for all your valuables, it’s a perfectly practical day bag and yet timelessly chic for evenings.
Capes are everywhere this season, and I love this one from And Other Stories. It's a versatile layer I can wear with a shirt or sweater for work in the colder months and a great statement piece for fashion week too.
My leather midi skirt is one of the most worn items in my wardrobe. I pair mine with a simple white shirt, blazer and biker boots for the office or vest and kitten heels at night. I’m currently loving this swishy pleated one in soft, buttery leather from Jigsaw.
I can’t resist animal prints, so I’m spoilt for choice this season with the wide array of pieces in shops. This perfectly on-trend sheer chiffon maxi dress from Ganni features a fitted bodice and free-flowing skirt to flatter all sizes.
Mulberry x Rejina Pyo's limited edition collaboration is a match made in heaven. The collection marries Mulberry's traditional British design with Rejina Pyo's timeless contemporary style. The oversized trench is the perfect investment buy you’ll wear season after season.
HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK
I’m so excited to announce that our latest Trend Report for Autumn/Winter has landed. This year, the shows in New York, London, Milan and Paris put the spotlight on texture. From Sheers at Preen to embellished at Zimmerman and marbled at Cavalli, it was all about touchy, feely tactile materials, with faux fur making a big return.
Read the comprehensive trend report by contributing fashion editor Penny Goldstone and our brilliant accessories report by Features Editor Natalie Hughes for your full guide to what to wear this season. You can shop their curated edits including this bag I’m currently coveting in the colour of the moment.
Andrea Thompson is Editor in Chief at Marie Claire UK and was named by We are the City as one of the UKs top 50 trailblazers for her work championing gender equality.
Andrea has worked as a senior journalist for a range of publications over her 20 year career including The Sunday Times, The Guardian, The Daily Mail, Channel 4, Glamour and Grazia. At Marie Claire UK, Andrea oversees content, strategy and campaigns across fashion, beauty and the brand's purpose pillars. Her weekly newsletter and column Andreas It List showcases her curated edit of the very best in fashion and beauty. Andrea is a keen advocate of women's empowerment, sustainability and diversity and is a regular speaker at events on these themes. She sits on the committee of the British Society of Magazine Editors where she acts as Vice Chair and looks after Diversity and Inclusion and regularly mentors young women from under represented communities trying to break into the media industry. Follow her on instagram at @andreacanwrite
