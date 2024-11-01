Andrea's It List: 6 key accessories for a stylish, layered outfit
Finishing touches that will ensure you feel pulled together
Now the clocks have gone back and the evenings are drawing in, getting dressed in multiple layers requires just that bit more thought before leaving the house. But you can always rely on a few key accessories to help you feel pulled together, whatever the weather. Here are a few of my favourites.
SHOP MY TOP PICKS
A great belt is the ultimate finishing touch. This Totem croc effect one is understated but elegant. I rely on it to cinch my favourite black trousers or accentuate the waist of my office dress.
You’re unlikely to find me without a pair of statement earrings which I rely on to quickly elevate any outfit. I’ve been eyeing these cute embellished ones from Vivienne Westwood for a while.
I’m a huge fan of Sézane’s beautifully crafted bags that are reasonably priced but built to last. The half-moon Claude shoulder bag is a modern classic with its signature clasp and recognisable shape. The latest version in a rich chocolate brown is the perfect autumnal addition that will go with practically everything in my wardrobe.
Practical, comfortable and stylish, I love a classic riding boot. These chic leather ones from Cos are currently on my wish list for their pure versatility. Pair with opaque tights and a mini skirt or dress to the office and jeans at weekends.
There’s something so comforting about getting out my cashmere scarf this time of year. Whether I’m working from home or commuting to the office, I’ll always reach for something bold and oversized like this one from John Lewis, which I bought last year but is back in a range of colours for the season.
HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK
Looking for the perfect Christmas gifts for her? The Marie Claire UK editors spend all year finding the best fashion, beauty, wellness, home and foodie gems, so they're the ultimate experts when it comes to gifting. Check out our comprehensive guide, which includes this gem of a handbag from Zara priced under £50.
It also has must-have beauty and skincare, perfume advent calendars, tried-and-tested health and wellness picks, chic interior additions, and gastronomic delights.Whether you're shopping for your mum, partner, sister, best friend or colleague, the curated edit is organised by budget, from stocking fillers under £50 to those luxury pieces she'll treasure for years to come. Happy gift-giving!
Andrea Thompson is Editor in Chief at Marie Claire UK and was named by We are the City as one of the UKs top 50 trailblazers for her work championing gender equality.
Andrea has worked as a senior journalist for a range of publications over her 20 year career including The Sunday Times, The Guardian, The Daily Mail, Channel 4, Glamour and Grazia. At Marie Claire UK, Andrea oversees content, strategy and campaigns across fashion, beauty and the brand's purpose pillars. Her weekly newsletter and column Andreas It List showcases her curated edit of the very best in fashion and beauty. Andrea is a keen advocate of women's empowerment, sustainability and diversity and is a regular speaker at events on these themes. She sits on the committee of the British Society of Magazine Editors where she acts as Vice Chair and looks after Diversity and Inclusion and regularly mentors young women from under represented communities trying to break into the media industry. Follow her on instagram at @andreacanwrite
