Words by Sarah-Rose Harrison

Since their first collection debuted in 2015 RIXO has fast become a firm favourite of Editors and influencers alike, with the labels signature styles regularly appearing on our Instagram feeds.

Unsurprisingly, we’re not the only one’s who are firm fans of the label. RIXO has experienced triple digit growth in orders through their site alone since last year alone. With customer’s keeping a keen eye on the new-in section and their newsletter – The Zoe Belt sold out within half a day of it going out to subscribers.

Inspired by playful vintage motifs from vibrant tea towels to patterned wallpapers, each of RIXO’s designs are hand-sketched, chalked or painted by the labels founders and designer’s, Orlagh McCloskey and Henrietta Rix, making each of the designs feel so special.

For Spring the collection is infused with ’80s maximalist prints and deep-V necklines – think colourful tiger stripes, spliced florals and voluminous puffed sleeves. Ideal for the summer wedding-season, garden parties and date nights. RIXO’s dresses are fast becoming our go-to for adding a pop of colour into your everyday with the brand finding that ‘customers’ are being a lot more daring with their choices this season with mixed-print styles like The Martha, The Cozi and Jameel all in hot-demand.

Responding to high demand and customer feedback, RIXO have re-visited and re-interpreted their much loved and signature styles, like the Georgia skirt and Lucy dress in various prints for the new season, with the Diana Floral print iteration flying out after influencers, like Monikh Dale, shared snaps of them in this beautifully bold backless style.

Marie Claire favourite, Emily Atack was spotted in the playful Luna style yesterday when filming for ITV and we’re obsessed with this look on her. Cut for a flattering wrap-silhouette this signature RIXO style has been updated in time for the new season in the labels painterly Blue Diana Floral print with contrasting polka dot ruffled sleeves.

After sharing imagery of Mandy Moore in the Kristen dress the label noticed ‘an amazing increase in sales for this style’ with RIXO introducing their hugely popular #HumansOfRIXO hashtag so people can see and share how to wear their pieces.

The Marie Claire digital team each have a new season RIXO style on their wish lists at the moment (and a few in their wardrobes too!) and with The Monet, The Kristen and The Martha already spotted on some of our favourite influencers we thought we’d share our edit of eleven of the best dresses that’ll see you through the summer (and long after…) before they inevitably sell out…

If you’re looking for styling inspiration search #HumansOfRIXO and share your favourite style with us by tagging @MarieClaireUK.