The Rixo Recycle capsule that will make you feel good about fashion

Cult London dress label RIXO didn’t just manage to launch a dreamy new collection during a global pandemic, it’s also launching a capsule line just in time for a digital London Fashion Week, and it’s sustainable too.

Called ‘RIXO RECYCLE’, the 10 piece collection (which launches today) was made in a female-owned factory in India with recyclable materials and off-cuts of fabric that would have otherwise been wasted.

The seasonless wardrobe was created with a goal to reduce RIXO’s environmental impact, with the full supply chain life cycle in one place – from component sourcing to production – with low impact manufacturing and reduced transportation.

Beautiful floral prints adorn some of the label’s most iconic shapes, including the Marilyn, the Tamara and the Ariel, though some new styles are being introduced, such as the Dorothy maxi skirt and the bohemian Wendy blouse.

And because it uses deadtstock fabrics, it’s a super limited edition collection, with a maximum 50 pieces per style available, so you can be sure to own a truly unique piece.

SHOP RIXO RECYCLE

Rixo founders Henrietta and Orlagh said, ‘This collection is a really special one for us as it has been a real learning curve into how we can do better as a brand and an industry. When we saw these stunning fabric off cuts going to waste, it seemed like the perfect fit. Each piece is both unique and beautiful, with one style limited to only two units being made, so it really embodies RIXO’s vintage spirit in every way.’

You can shop the pieces exclusively online and in-store at Rixo.