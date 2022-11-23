Reiss' new partywear collection encourages you to celebrate every occasion
Party season is just around the corner and this year Reiss wants you to feel like every moment is an occasion. You shouldn't have to wait for the right event to wear a glamorous new dress (opens in new tab) or hide your most beloved pieces at the back of your wardrobe. Now that we're destined for our first restriction-free Christmas in a while, Reiss has curated a collection to make special moments memorable once again.
Comprised of a range of timeless occasionwear (opens in new tab), this year Reiss has really ticked all the boxes when it comes to elevated party dressing. And of course, there's something for everyone. If you're looking for an understated take, there are pieces that evoke all the glamour of the 1970s. Think velvet dresses, tailored separates and tuxedo-inspired looks.
Yet, if you're wanting to lean into all the sparkle and shimmer party season brings, they also have a whole host of metallic pieces and even a few sequin dresses thrown in for good measure.
Our advice? Opt for the items you know you'll wear again (and not just in December). Structured suits are versatile enough to be worn as separates and will easily work just as well at the office as they do for Saturday night drinks. And never underestimate the power of a little black dress (or little black jumpsuit for that matter). They are the ultimate hardworking wardrobe staples that will feel at home during party season, yet are just as appropriate throughout the rest of the year.
Ready to look chic this party season? Keep scrolling to shop our edit of the best pieces from Reiss' occasionwear collection (opens in new tab).
Shop Reiss' 'Every Moment Is An Occasion' collection:
With its chic off-the-shoulder silhouette and fitted pencil skirt detail, this dress offers an elevated take on party dressing.
A tuxedo mini dress is a forever classic. A true investment piece that will see you through many party seasons to come.
With the cut-out detailing and one shoulder silhouette, this jumpsuit plays into some of 2022's biggest trends.
This jumpsuit is an example of winter white done right. Brides to be, this could also make a perfect addition to your wedding wardrobe.
Looking to feel occasion ready, but don't necessarily want to break out the sequins? Velvet is a great alternative.
Zoe Anastasiou is a Fashion Editor with over eight years of experience working across digital publications in New York, London and Australia. She has contributed to publications including Harper’s BAZAAR and ELLE Australia, and was the Fashion and Social Media Editor at Who What Wear UK before joining Marie Claire.
