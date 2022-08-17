Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

They're guaranteed to sell out.

There are few brands as globally beloved as Reformation. Known for its coveted trend-led pieces and sustainable business model, the label is a favourite of celebrities, It-girls and editors alike, counting almost everyone in the fashion industry as a fan.

From Emily Ratajkowski to Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Lopez and Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor, just about every celebrity has been spotted in a Ref dress at one point or another. Given the brand’s in-demand status, Reformation rarely goes on sale, which only works to further heighten the frenzy created when they do actually reduce their prices. And we’re very pleased to inform you that, today is the day.

Between their iconic dresses, inclusive petite range and chic footwear collection, there’s something for everyone within the Reformation reductions, which are up to 40% off. Reformation has even reduced the exact items seen on Hailey, Phoebe and EmRata.

Video you may like:

Not to mention, Reformation is definitely a brand you can feel good about shopping. Known by their now-iconic slogan, “being naked is the #1 most sustainable option. We’re #2,” Reformation prides itself on its eco-conscious model. The label has operated as a 100% carbon-neutral business since 2015 and aims to become fully Climate Positive by 2025. From its fabric use to its supply chain, Reformation considers every aspect of the business in the creation of its clothes to ensure its practices are as green as can be.

Whether you’re in the market for a new summer dress, something to wear on your next vacation or a wedding guest outfit for your friend’s imminent nuptials, Reformation is likely to have an option for every occasion.

There are currently hundreds of products in the brand’s sale section, so we’ve done the hard yards by scouring the site for you in order to bring you the best pieces available. Keep scrolling to shop the best bits from Reformation’s sale.

Shop Reformation’s Sale: