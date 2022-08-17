They're guaranteed to sell out.
There are few brands as globally beloved as Reformation. Known for its coveted trend-led pieces and sustainable business model, the label is a favourite of celebrities, It-girls and editors alike, counting almost everyone in the fashion industry as a fan.
From Emily Ratajkowski to Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Lopez and Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor, just about every celebrity has been spotted in a Ref dress at one point or another. Given the brand’s in-demand status, Reformation rarely goes on sale, which only works to further heighten the frenzy created when they do actually reduce their prices. And we’re very pleased to inform you that, today is the day.
Between their iconic dresses, inclusive petite range and chic footwear collection, there’s something for everyone within the Reformation reductions, which are up to 40% off. Reformation has even reduced the exact items seen on Hailey, Phoebe and EmRata.
Not to mention, Reformation is definitely a brand you can feel good about shopping. Known by their now-iconic slogan, “being naked is the #1 most sustainable option. We’re #2,” Reformation prides itself on its eco-conscious model. The label has operated as a 100% carbon-neutral business since 2015 and aims to become fully Climate Positive by 2025. From its fabric use to its supply chain, Reformation considers every aspect of the business in the creation of its clothes to ensure its practices are as green as can be.
Whether you’re in the market for a new summer dress, something to wear on your next vacation or a wedding guest outfit for your friend’s imminent nuptials, Reformation is likely to have an option for every occasion.
There are currently hundreds of products in the brand’s sale section, so we’ve done the hard yards by scouring the site for you in order to bring you the best pieces available. Keep scrolling to shop the best bits from Reformation’s sale.
Shop Reformation’s Sale:
Weiss Linen Dress, Was £218 Now £130 | Reformation
The Weiss dress is made from 100% linen so it will definitely keep you cool in the summer.
Yvonne Linen Two Piece, Was £300, Now£180 | Reformation
We love a two-piece. No only will you get one stellar outfit by investing in this set, but you can also wear each piece separately as a part of other outfits. It's a win, win!
Corbin Dress, Was £218, Now £152 | Reformation
Featuring puff sleeves and a mini silhouette, this is the fun, summer dress your wardrobe has been missing.
Cale Linen Dress, Was £218, Now £152 | Reformation
Just peachy! Created in breathable linen, with button details and adjustable shoulder straps, you'll definitely want to pack this in your suitcase for your next summer holiday.
Keaton Silk Dress, Was £218, Now £130 | Reformation
Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor was seen in this exact mini style.
Isles Linen Dress, Was £248, Now £173 | Reformation
Made from 100% lightweight linen, this classic mini dress will be the perfect companion for all your summer holidays over the next few years.
Baldwin Dress, Was £180, Now £108 | Reformation
This fun mini style features a shirred bodice at the back to ensure the perfect fit.
Seaside Linen Dress, Was £248, Now £148 | Reformation
Just as the name suggests, this Seaside linen dress would look just perfect in any costal town.
Hyland Linen Dress, Was £248, Now £173 | Reformation
This dress has a shirred bodice, a-line skirt and is made in Linen for complete comfort.
Caitie Dress, Was £248, Now £148 | Reformation
Wanting to add a sophisticated mini dress to you wardrobe rotation? Look no further.
Afternoon Dress, Was £180, Now £126 | Reformation
Reformation is known for its signature floral dresses and this midi style is an absolute classic.
Bridger Knit Dress, Was £150, Now £90 | Reformation
Made from TENCEL™ Lyocell, a responsible fabric created from sustainably sourced eucalyptus, this dress is a prime example of Reformation's sustainable ethos.
Petites Scarlett Linen Two Piece, Was £248, Now £148 | Reformation
This two-piece set is from Reformation's Petite range. We love the puff sleave and wide-leg trouser combination.
Jamen Knit Dress, Was £150, Now £105 | Reformation
Created in a figure-flattering stretch fabric, the Jamen Knit Dress offers a chic silhouette enhanced by its off the shoulder neckline.
Rai Linen Dress, Was £248, Now £148 | Reformation
If you have a wedding to attend this year, may we present you with the perfect wedding guest dress.