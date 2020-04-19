Princess Diana reportedly felt very ‘uneasy’ on the day of her wedding to Prince Charles

‘I think she knew that things weren't quite right’

Princess Diana is still referred to as one of the most talked about royals, with everything from her iconic style moments to her determination to be human during her life still making news.

Last week, it was resurfaced letters from the People’s Princess that made headlines, but these past few days it has been her 1981 wedding to Prince Charles that got everyone talking.

According to a new Channel 5 documentary, Charles and Camilla: King and Queen in Waiting, Diana reportedly felt ‘uneasy’ going into her wedding.

Royal expert Jennie Bond explained in the documentary that Princess Diana had felt bad vibes at her wedding, following an incident earlier that week where she had found a bracelet engraved with Charles and Camilla’s nicknames in Charles’ private secretary’s office.

According to Jennie Bond, Diana then saw Camilla sitting in the St. Paul’s Cathedral pews on the day of the wedding – something that gave her ‘a visceral reaction in her gut’.

‘Diana told me much later in one of our private conversations that she had felt like a lamb to the slaughter as she walked up the aisle, which was very sad,’ Jennie Bond explained in the documentary. ‘I think she knew that things weren’t quite right, and when she saw Camilla in the congregation, was immediately uneasy about it.

‘There was this lovely buzz,’ one of Princess Diana’s former employers, Mary Robertson, explained. ‘Just one of joy and happiness, except for the handful of people who understood what was really going on.”

Charles and Camilla: King and Queen in Waiting is available on Channel 5.