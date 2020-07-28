Princess Diana had a secret umbrella made to match her wedding dress

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ wedding may have been decades ago, but we’re still just as obsessed with every detail surrounding her wedding dress as we were then, including the romantic detail she had hidden in it, where the gown is now and even why it was creased.

Designers David and Elizabeth Emanuel had every eventuality covered, and even had a back up wedding dress in case something happened to the first one.

They also had a secret umbrella made, in case it was to rain on the big day, as just before the big day, the forecast was grey with chances of showers.

The couple made a sketch of it to match her wedding dress, and alongside it wrote, ‘the wedding umbrella in case of rain. Made of the same fabric as wedding shoes and trimmed with lace, hand embroidered with sequins and pearls.’

They bought antique parasols that they adorned with the aforementioned details. Luckily, it did not rain at the wedding, so the umbrella never saw the light of day, but it looked cute and would’ve made a lovely addition to the look.

However Elizabeth did admit later on that it wouldn’t have been much use in the rain, telling the Daily Mail, ‘It was made of such light material that it certainly wasn’t waterproof — it wouldn’t have done her much good!’

The umbrella went on to be exhibited at Madame Tussauds in London, with the replica of the wedding dress.