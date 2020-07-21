A picture of Princess Beatrice’s wedding ring has been revealed

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Out of all the recent royal brides, there’s no doubt Princess Beatrice has been the most unconventional so far.

She wore a borrowed vintage wedding dress, a tiara the Queen wore on her own wedding day, and broke the rules with her wedding ring.

How did she break the rules? Well you see it’s traditional for royal brides to have a wedding band made with welsh gold, a custom which started in 1923 with the Queen Mother in 1923.

In fact, the Queen Mother’s wedding ring, the Queen’s, Princess Margaret’s, the Princess Royal’s and Princess Diana’s were all made from the same nugget.

Since then, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Princess Diana and the Duchess of Cornwall all used welsh gold for their wedding rings, and so have the younger generation of royals, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and most recently, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

Princess Beatrice had a wedding ring made by the same British jeweller who created her engagement ring, Shaun Leane, who revealed a picture of the design, and it’s gorgeous.

He said that after a consultation with the couple, he designed a platinum and diamond wedding band that was ‘a fusion of Victorian and Art Deco designs’. It has a curved shape that makes it sit perfectly alongside her engagement ring.

He added that the band was ‘filled with personal and sentimental signifiers for the couple and unique to them’.

In a previous statement, the designer announced, ‘I am thrilled for the happy couple, it warms my heart to see two wonderful people unite in love as much as Edoardo and Beatrice do. I feel very honoured to have been a part of their journey and to have been involved in the very special moments of designing and creating the engagement ring and wedding ring. I wish them a lifetime of love and happiness together.’