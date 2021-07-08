Prince Charles gave Princess Diana this ring just before their wedding

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Charles gave Princess Diana a very touching gift the night before their wedding: a signet ring.

According to Andrew Morton’s book, Diana: In Her Own Words, the Prince wanted to make sure he knew how much he appreciate his future wife.

So he sent her the gift to Clarence House, where she was staying before the big day on 29th July 1981.

She is believed to have said at the time, ‘He sent me a very nice signet ring the night before to Clarence House, with the Prince of Wales feathers on and a very nice card that said: “I’m so proud of you and when you come up I’ll be there at the altar for you tomorrow. Just look ’em in the eye and knock ’em dead.”‘

It has since been reported that despite the gesture, Princess Diana didn’t want to go through with it, after Prince Charles told her he didn’t love her the night before the wedding.

He apparently wanted to be honest with her, so that she didn’t enter the marriage under false pretences.

Diana is said to have ‘sobbed her eyes out’ but went on to wed the heir to the throne, and had two sons with him before their separation a few years later.

She was known for wearing pieces of jewellery that had sentimental value to her, such as the two watches she wore to a polo game, and a bracelet with charms which was another gift from her husband and featured initials and charms including a miniature version of St Paul’s Cathedral, where the couple married.