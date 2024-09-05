It's true – Phoebe Philo is coming to Dover Street Market

It's a truth universally acknowledged that Phoebe Philo's eponymous brand, which launched nearly a year ago, is really rather good. It is also really rather expensive, which means that some shoppers may have been reluctant to shop online – without seeing and feeling the product in real life – until now.

Good news for Philophiles everywhere; the former Creative Director of Céline is bringing her self-titled brand to Dover Street Market, as well as five other bricks-and-mortar stores around the world.

(Image credit: Phoebe Philo)

After much anticipation, Phoebe Philo debuted in October 2023 as a direct-to-consumer brand, only available at phoebephilo.com. The brand first dipped its (signature square) toe into wholesale in April, when it partnered with Bergdorf Goodman – until now, its only official partner.

But from next week, the impossibly cool label will additionally land in Dover Street Market in London and Paris, 10 Corso Como in Milan, Maxfield and Neiman Marcus in Los Angeles, and The Webster in South Beach.

Sandra Hüller for Phoebe Philo (Image credit: Phoebe Philo)

Shoppers will be able to see, touch and try on pieces from all three of Phoebe Philo's collections (or as the brand refers to them, 'edits'), with the third coinciding with this global wholesale launch. Phoebephilo.com remains the only place to shop the brand's offering online.

Phoebe Philo continues her legacy of beautifully crafted, elegantly understated clothing with her nearly-one-year-old, self-titled brand. There are several reminders of 'Old Céline' – the name given to any Céline pieces designed by Philo during her tenure, from 2008 to 2017 – from the weighty, statement cuffs and rings and discreetly luxurious leather bags to the precise tailoring and sleek leather jackets.

Lawyer Lisa Ing Marinelli and entrepreneur Erin Deering have both invested in a pair of square-toe shoes, while content creator Lizzy Hadfield is the proud owner of a Gig bag.

The pieces themselves might come with hefty price tags (the Gig bag is £2,600 and many of the blazers come in at around £3,000) but if Old Céline is anything to go by, there is a distinct possibility they will become collectors' items. Such is the magic of Philo.

Phoebe Philo launches in Dover Street Market next week; date TBC. In the mean time, shop our favourites at phoebephilo.com, below.

The 5 pieces to invest in:

1. The Bean Bag £2,900 at Phoebe Philo Identifiable only to those in the know, the Bean Bag is a style that will never ever date. We love the shape, colour and sleek silver hardware. Plus it's generously proportioned enough to house all the daily essentials – see, it's practical, too.

2. The Soft Square Toe Pump £850 at Phoebe Philo 'Nobody does a toe shape like Phoebe,' said one commenter on an Instagram post by entrepreneur Erin Deering, featuring a pair of the squared-off shoes. These pumps are chic, modern and will make tailoring look infinitely cooler.

3. The Single Breasted Jacket £2,300 at Phoebe Philo The perfect blazer doesn't exi... Oh wait, yes it does. And, of course, it's designed by Ms Philo. This is a piece you'll keep forever, whether you wear it with the matching trousers or your favourite jeans.

4. The Medallion Dish Earrings £550 at Phoebe Philo Nothing says Philophile quite like the combination of a roll neck, slicked-back hair and a pair of statement earrings. These sterling silver medallions are forever chic, and have something of the 'Old Céline' about them.