Phase Eight's Occasionwear Edit Deserves Your Attention

It’s the start of summer and your social calendar is filling up fast. One weekend it's a wedding, the next it’s the office summer party, and then you’re hopping on a coach to head to the races. Whether you're sitting in a pew or settling into a picnic spot, one question remains the same: what do I wear?

Fortunately, there are a few trusty brands you can always count on for occasionwear—and Phase Eight is a firm favourite. The brand even has an entire section on its website dedicated to every kind of event, featuring everything from jumpsuits and printed midi dresses to polished jackets that take the guesswork out of getting dressed.

Or, if you already have a go-to outfit in mind, a carefully chosen accessory can totally transform it. A fascinator or hat brings a dash of glamour for more formal settings. A statement shoe can instantly elevate a pared-back look. And a chic cover-up has the power to completely change the aesthetic—proof that the art of outfit repeating lies in how you style it.

All of these wardrobe heroes (and more) can be found in Phase Eight’s summer occasionwear collection. Plus, the brand is the official partner of Goodwood, making race day dressing exceptionally easy. So, consider this your solution to every “I have nothing to wear” dilemma. Scroll on to discover our favourite picks for the season ahead.

Nolia Cotton Dress
Phase Eight
Nolia Cotton Dress

Whether you're off to a wedding or to the races, this vibrant orange dress is sure to make a chic statement. It can also be pared-back with a simple sandal for evening dinners and holidays, too.

Silver Metallic Heel
Phase Eight
Silver Metallic Heel

Silver is one of the most versatile shades when it comes to accessories. Invest in a pair of simple strappy sandals in the metallic colour and you'll have the perfect finishing touch for a huge number of looks.

Gwen Jumpsuit
Phase Eight
Gwen Jumpsuit

Offering a modern, often more practical, alternative to a dress is the trusty jumpsuit. Style this deep navy option with silver or gold accessories to really enhance the colour.

Twist Back Statement
Phase Eight
Twist Back Statement Fascinator

A hat will effortless elevate any outfit, particularly a well-loved one you already own. If heading to the races, just be sure to check dimension requirements as they often fall under strict dress codes.

Lucinda Spot Dress
Phase Eight
Lucinda Spot Dress

A bold print is a great way to add a pop of personality to any outfit. This playful polka dot dress will look particularly striking with black or white accessories.

Top Handle Clutch
Phase Eight
Top Handle Clutch

Even the most beautiful dress will be thrown off by a chunky black tote bag. Invest in a delicate style you'll wear for years to come.

Bethany Floral Dress
Phase Eight
Bethany Floral Dress

A floral frock is a classic for good reason. This midi style will see you through a huge number of events, no matter if it's the office party, a summer wedding or even a fancy dinner.

