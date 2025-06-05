Phase Eight's Occasionwear Edit Deserves Your Attention
Dresses, jumpsuits and every kind of accessory
It’s the start of summer and your social calendar is filling up fast. One weekend it's a wedding, the next it’s the office summer party, and then you’re hopping on a coach to head to the races. Whether you're sitting in a pew or settling into a picnic spot, one question remains the same: what do I wear?
Fortunately, there are a few trusty brands you can always count on for occasionwear—and Phase Eight is a firm favourite. The brand even has an entire section on its website dedicated to every kind of event, featuring everything from jumpsuits and printed midi dresses to polished jackets that take the guesswork out of getting dressed.
Or, if you already have a go-to outfit in mind, a carefully chosen accessory can totally transform it. A fascinator or hat brings a dash of glamour for more formal settings. A statement shoe can instantly elevate a pared-back look. And a chic cover-up has the power to completely change the aesthetic—proof that the art of outfit repeating lies in how you style it.
All of these wardrobe heroes (and more) can be found in Phase Eight’s summer occasionwear collection. Plus, the brand is the official partner of Goodwood, making race day dressing exceptionally easy. So, consider this your solution to every “I have nothing to wear” dilemma. Scroll on to discover our favourite picks for the season ahead.
shop phase eight occasionwear
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features.
-
Balancing Your Hormones Has Gone Wildly Viral This Year – but Are Some of the Hacks Actually Harmful? Top Nutritionists Debunk
Feeling overwhelmed by all the noise around hormone balancing?
-
I Just Got Back From LA And Everyone Was Wearing These Nostalgic Summer Sandals
And just like that, this lesser-known Y2K trend has made a comeback
-
The Purdey Bob Has Always Been Iconic—This Summer’s Updated Version Is Bold, Effortless, and So Chic
Back and better than ever
-
Rat & Boa's Dreamy New Launch Takes Summer Occasion Dressing to the Next Level
A formal wardrobe has never looked so good
-
Forget Florals—We’ve Found the Chicest Polka Dot Dresses to Wear this Season
Everyone's going dotty for them
-
I'm a 2025 bride and these are the best affordable wedding dresses I've found
Less than £1,000 but still the height of chic
-
Calling all summer brides—this is the swimwear to pack for your hen or honeymoon
Beautiful bikinis, chic one-pieces and white cover-ups for every bridal moment
-
White Lotus star Leslie Bibb ditches tropical florals in favour of some seriously chic spring suits
The White Lotus actress is becoming a poster girl for power dressing
-
Lucy Hale makes a case for the spring green suit
Hit go on green suits
-
5 Bridal trends taking over the aisle this year
Modern brides take note
-
I'm Obsessed with Dresses — Here are 36 of the Best Options for Summer
Can you tell I'm obsessed?