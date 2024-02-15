Versace serves '90s nostalgia with their latest campaign, featuring Claudia Schiffer

If you're partial to a vintage Versace ad (who isn't?), you'll love the house's Spring/Summer '24 campaign. The just-released images feature Loli Bahia, Mona Tougaard, Fernando Lindez, and the original Versace bombshell Claudia Schiffer, who is dressed in an icing-pink skirt suit.

(Image credit: Versace)

It has undertones of that 1994, Richard Avedon-lensed ad, which starred five of the era's favourite supermodels (including Schiffer), all in pastel knits and mini skirts – and I'm here for the unabashed nostalgia.

A post shared by Claudia Schiffer (@claudiaschiffer) A photo posted by on

This latest campaign is celebrating the new collection and accompanying Medusa '95 bags, which come adorned with the iconic insignia that Versace first debuted in 1995 – hence the name (and '90s-tinged imagery). Crafted from powder-like leather, the bag has a structured shape and sleek, horizontal silhouette, complete with two top handles – very '90s, and also very now.

'The power of these incredible women dressed in iconic house silhouettes and fabrics – Loli, Mona, and our legendary Claudia!' says Donatella, Versace's reigning matriarch. 'This is everything I love in fashion. Of course.... It’s Versace!' I couldn't have said it better myself.

See the new campaign: