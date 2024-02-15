Versace serves '90s nostalgia with their latest campaign, featuring Claudia Schiffer
It's giving vintage Versace
If you're partial to a vintage Versace ad (who isn't?), you'll love the house's Spring/Summer '24 campaign. The just-released images feature Loli Bahia, Mona Tougaard, Fernando Lindez, and the original Versace bombshell Claudia Schiffer, who is dressed in an icing-pink skirt suit.
It has undertones of that 1994, Richard Avedon-lensed ad, which starred five of the era's favourite supermodels (including Schiffer), all in pastel knits and mini skirts – and I'm here for the unabashed nostalgia.
This latest campaign is celebrating the new collection and accompanying Medusa '95 bags, which come adorned with the iconic insignia that Versace first debuted in 1995 – hence the name (and '90s-tinged imagery). Crafted from powder-like leather, the bag has a structured shape and sleek, horizontal silhouette, complete with two top handles – very '90s, and also very now.
'The power of these incredible women dressed in iconic house silhouettes and fabrics – Loli, Mona, and our legendary Claudia!' says Donatella, Versace's reigning matriarch. 'This is everything I love in fashion. Of course.... It’s Versace!' I couldn't have said it better myself.
See the new campaign:
