Fendi's collab with Pokémon has just dropped and it's a collector's dream

Sometimes unexpected pairings just work. I can say this wholeheartedly about Fendi's just-dropped collection with Pokémon, which sees some of the house's most iconic bags – including the Peekaboo and Baguette – updated with recognisably cute characters from the Japanese video game and media franchise.

The collab is the latest in Fendi's 'Friends of FENDI' series, for which Artistic Directors Kim Jones and Silvia Venturini Fendi team up with fellow creatives to conceive special projects – and ultra-collectible pieces. This time, they've partnered with Japanese streetwear legend and founder of Fragment Design, Hiroshi Fujiwara.

(Image credit: ©2024 Pokémon/Nintendo/Creatures/GAME FREAK.)

'Our bag shapes are a logo themselves; they are so representative of the House, while our workmanship is another important part of our iconography,' says Venturini Fendi. 'At the same time, we never want to be too precious with either – we enjoy celebrating both in new ways! Fujiwara [...] has taken our handbags and made them into mini pop monuments.'

Our favourite bag from the collection is an intricately beaded, fringed and FF-monogrammed Baguette, which features Pokémon characters Dragonair and Dratini – after all, this collab celebrates the Year of the Dragon. There is also a Dratini-shaped Mini Baguette and dragon-appliqued Peekaboo, amongst other characterful renditions of Fendi classics.

(Image credit: ©2024 Pokémon/Nintendo/Creatures/GAME FREAK.)

As an extension of the collab, Fendi, Fragment and Pokémon have also partnered with Pokémon GO on a range of digital accessories, so your avatar can be just as well-styled as you are.

This extra-special collab is set to be highly collectible, so if you want to secure a piece make like Pokémon and GO.

Shop the collection at fendi.com