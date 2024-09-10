My City… with Noorie Ana

Introducing our new franchise, My City, for which we ask people of note to share their favourite addresses in cities around the world. In honour of London Fashion Week, we thought of no one better than globetrotter and London native, Noorie Ana who shares her top places to eat, drink, and shop.

1. What is your favourite place to shop in London?

Harrods. They have the perfect blend of luxury high-end brands and contemporary designers. You can spend an entire day there, shopping, dining, or having a drink at one of the many bars or restaurants. I also love their rewards program - whenever I’m making big purchases, I head straight there. Even if you’re not planning to shop, it’s worth visiting just to experience the stunning store itself.

2. What are your favourite London-based brands?

I love Rejina Pyo for modern tailoring and feminine, wearable pieces. 16Arlington is my go-to for statement evening dresses, perfect for special occasions. And Tolu Coker - I’m obsessed with her unique prints and sharp tailoring. Her designs always stand out.

3. What is your favourite restaurant to visit in London?

SW3 is a hidden gem amongst some of the best sushi in London. The salmon crispy rice and Toro tartar chips are my must-haves. It’s an intimate spot, and once you try it, you’ll keep going back.

4. Where would you recommend people go for drinks with friends?

Studio Frantzén is my absolute favourite for drinks with friends, especially because they make incredible mocktails. The one with beetroot is my go-to - it’s so unique and refreshing! I take everyone I know there to try it.



5. What is your secret hotspot/locals-only recommendation?

Duke of York Square Food Market - this place is a dream for foodies! It’s only open on Saturdays and has food stalls from all over the world. There’s something for everyone, and the vibe is perfect for a casual Saturday outing.

6. What place do you recommend people visit in London?

The Tate Modern and the Saatchi Gallery are my two top picks. Both offer such unique experiences, whether you’re into contemporary art or just looking for something visually inspiring.

7. What is your favourite Instagrammable spot?

Bank is my go-to spot for shooting content! The architecture is stunning, and it’s perfect for capturing city shots.

8. What are six essential products to pack for London?