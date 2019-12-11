Mulberry has launched its first 100% sustainable handbag

Mulberry has just launched what it says is its first ‘100% sustainable handbag’, named the Portobello tote, which is inspired by the humble plastic bag.

Johnny Coca, Mulberry’s creative director, said in a statement: ‘Our starting point for this family was the ultimate everyday item, the plastic bag – functional, but throwaway. The Portobello keeps the beautiful utility of this silhouette and elevates it into an elegant tote that is practical and, more importantly, made to last.’

The leather comes as by-product of the food industry, and all of the bags are made in the brand’s Somerset factory thus cutting out its carbon footprint (around 50% of the entire Mulberry collection is made here), and stitched using recycled Epic EcoVerde thread.

Plus 100% of the net proceeds from the sale of the first one hundred Portobello Totes will be donated to the World Land Trust, a conservation charity that provides permanent protection for wildlife and habitats.

This chic bag for life comes in seven gorgeous colourways, from Nordic blue to crimson, chestnut and black, retailing at £795.

It is part of the Mulberry Green initiative to create a lasting positive and sustainable change to the industry and the planet.

Here for it.