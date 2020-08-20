This jewellery collection is made entirely of recycled silver

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

When a cult jewellery brand favoured by both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton teams up with one of the best fashion influencers in the business to create a new collection, you know it’s going to be a good one.

Which is why I instantly fell in love with Monica Vinader and Doina’s collection of instant classics, including stackable bracelets, rings and necklaces, as well as some statement and understated earrings, all with a glamourous twist. And the best bit is that they are all made from 100% recycled silver or vermeil, making it sustainable too.

Here, the pair chat to me about the inspiration behind it, as well as their favourite pieces and how to wear them.

How did the collaboration come about?

Monica: We first met after I saw her speak about circular fashion at a Facebook conference several years ago. She was so authentically passionate in the way she spoke about the need for change in the fashion industry. It didn’t hurt that she has the most incredible sense of style – you couldn’t miss her! After that introduction, we began regularly partnering and I loved the content she created. When we decided 2020 was a year in which we’d be primarily focusing on our sustainability journey, I knew we had to work with Doina both as an advisor and a collaborator.

What is the inspiration behind it?

Monica: As we wanted this to be a sustainable collection the materials were a necessary starting point. We knew we wanted to use responsibly mined materials with a goal of using 100% recycled silver. We also wanted to tackle the problem of limited wearability – Doina was always drawn to our Alta collection as the clasping links can be used to make the pieces look different with each wear so we knew we wanted to make a collection that had a similar idea of interchangeable design to allow for versatility and longevity. With that part agreed, we both came to the first meeting with mood boards of what was inspiring us for this collaboration and really had very similar or complementary ideas- both were full of rich textures, architectural shapes, vintage jewellery and bold gold accents.

Doina: Old photographs and films, Italian glamour during the 1950s. It’s a collection that was very much created from my nostalgia for a period I never lived in and my family never got to experience. The European glamour we see in the Fellini films, in shots of Brigitte Bardot in St Tropez, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in Capri, Eden Roc by Slim Aarons and so on. It’s really more a materialisation of a combination of emotions and imagination.

What are the jewellery rules for AW20?

Doina: I think coming out of everything happening in the world and a potential second lockdown all the style rules right now are ‘no rules’ at all. It’s about wearing whatever warms our heart and comforts us at least a little bit – whether it’s a piece of jewellery you like the feel of when you twist between your fingers, popping on some earrings to feel dressed up for a video call or a feeling of joy when you walk past a mirror and catch a glance of yourself with a little added glamour. Something that makes you feel good, comfortable and just works with your personality.

MV is all about empowering women, how do you translate that in day to day life?

Monica: I was brought up to think there is no difference between men and women. My mother inspired me to be who and what I wanted. She focused on people, not their gender, and I aspire to live that way, too. I hope that I empower other women around me by leading by example – showing them that a woman can start and run a successful business (all in the midst of having just had my daughter!) without making any compromises. I hope I encourage people to be enthusiastic, optimistic and curious to learn. I think leading by example and supporting those around you can empower them to achieve a lot in the world.

What is your favourite piece from the collection?

Monica: I really love this whole collection! If I HAD to choose it’d be between the Torc necklace (£350) – it just hugs your shoulders and can be styled so many different ways or the Doina earrings (£65) which add such a great textured statement to your ear stack.

Doina: Argh, that’s a very hard one, but I think it would have to be the Wide Chain Necklace (£395) as it’s so phenomenally versatile.

All pieces are available to buy now and come in a gold or rose gold finish. They can be worn many different ways, and embellished with charms too.