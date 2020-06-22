This cult bracelet sold 10,000 copies and now it’s back

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

A new version of Monica Vinader’s now cult Alta Capture bracelet has just launched, and it’s even better than the last one.

Since the original launched in the Autumn of 2018, over 10,000 of it have been sold, making it the jewellery brand‘s best-selling bracelet. At the end of last year alone, in the run-up to Christmas, an average of 50 Alta Capture bracelets were sold a day.

The high demand has caused the bracelet to sell out three times, with wait list orders filling up between restocks. In fact, it was so popular that although it was originally launched as just a bracelet, it was extended to a full range last summer.

For SS20, a new and improved version of the bracelet has been created, and I can imagine it’ll be just as popular as the last.

Shop now: SHOP THE NEW ALTA RANGE NOW from £65 from Monica Vinader

Launching today, the Alta Mini Link bracelet is a slightly different version of its original counterpart in that it features four clasping links so you can add even more pendants than before, including some lovely new pearl charms.

The range also includes link earrings, a bangle and a mini link necklace, all of which you can personalise with charms, making the possibilities endless – and if you’re a big fan of cost per wear, this is genius.

Plus, all styles and charms come in gold, rose gold and silver finishes, so you can mix and match to your heart’s content. The shell and pearl pendants will look especially great for your next staycation.