Melania Trump’s latest outfit is causing controversy

As with any public figure, Melania Trump’s outfits have been subject to a lot of public scrutiny, sadly not always to her advantage. There was the Zara jacket controversy, the baffling red gloves incident and the gown she wore to visit Buckingham Palace. Now her latest outfit is dividing the internet again, with many criticising it for being ‘too cold’, while others are downright accusing it of making her look like a dictator.

The First Lady delivered the keynote address on the second night of the Republican National Convention, at the White House’s rose garden. For the occasion, she wore a military style khaki jacket and matching skirt. It is by British label Alexander McQueen, and is now sold out, having been reduced in the sale for the new season.

She accessorised it with black Christian Louboutin court shoes, and wore minimal jewellery, while keeping her hair loose and natural. Her outfits drew criticisms from viewers who deamed it too cold and likened it to a Nazi uniform.

Twitter was quick to react, with one user saying ‘Melania appearing in a military-style outfit is no accident. The Trumps are telling you they’re authoritarians’.

Another wrote, ‘Does she intentionally pick tone deaf outfits or is she really that vapid’ alongside a picture of a model wearing a Gestapo uniform, while another user likened it to the outfits North Korea’s military women wear, and another to Fidel Castro and the Communist party’s uniform under Marshal Tito.

It wasn’t all bad however, with one user writing, ‘This is my favourite outfit of @FLOTUS. I believe she’s worn it before, that’s the great thing about her, she’s human like the rest of us’.

Whichever way you look at it, it certainly got people talking.