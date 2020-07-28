Apparently Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got engaged months before they made the announcement

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they stepped down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, becoming financially independent.

They went on to lose their HRH titles and Sussex Royal brand, and relocated across the pond to Los Angeles, California, where they are spending some time as a family of three.

Since the big move, the Sussex couple has made non-stop news, from their A-list neighbours and Meghan surprising everyone with her ‘perfect’ Spanish to their recent volunteer work.

It was an anecdote of old that got the world talking about Harry and Meghan this week however, as it was reported that the couple may have actually got engaged months before their official announcement.

According to a segment of new royal biography, Finding Freedom, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘became secretly engaged in August 2017’ – a whopping three months before it was claimed.

During the Sussex couple’s engagement interview in November 2017, Harry announced that he had proposed to Meghan ‘earlier [that] month’ while having a ‘cosy night’ at home making a roast chicken.

So what does it all mean? Probably that they had a private engagement as well as an official one. But whether we will hear the romantic story behind the first proposal, we’ll have to wait and see.