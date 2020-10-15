Meghan Markle had a secret message on her t-shirt

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

A few days ago, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry did their first podcast interview with Teenager Therapy, which is hosted by five high school students in California, and which tackles important issues that affect young people.

During the podcast, which was centered around mental health and social media, the Duchess of Sussex spoke of the intense trolling she was subjected to last year.

She said, ‘I’m told in 2019 I was the most trolled person in the entire world, male or female. And eight months of that I was invisible—I was on maternity leave with a baby, but what was able to just be manufactured and churned out, it’s almost unsurvivable. That’s so big you can’t even think of what that feels like, because I don’t care if you’re 15 or 25, if people are saying things about you that aren’t true, what that does to your mental and emotional health is so damaging.’

It wasn’t just with her words that Meghan made an impact, as she wore a t-shirt that held a secret message. It featured the initials R.B.G, for Ruth Bader Ginsburg, which was poignant as it came just days after the passing of the former associate of the justice Supreme Court.

Both held similar values of equality and justice, and the Duchess released a statement to People shortly after her death.

She said, ‘With an incomparable and indelible legacy, Ruth Bader Ginsburg will forever be known as a woman of brilliance, a Justice of courage, and a human of deep conviction. She has been a true inspiration to me since I was a girl. Honor her, remember her, act for her.’

