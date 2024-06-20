Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
The leading destination for fashion, beauty, shopping and finger-on-the-pulse views on the latest issues. Marie Claire's travel content helps you delight in discovering new destinations around the globe, offering a unique – and sometimes unchartered – travel experience. From new hotel openings to the destinations tipped to take over our travel calendars, this iconic name has it covered.
-
If England loses tonight, domestic abuse cases will go up 38%
“For him it was fun, for me it was fear.” Domestic abuse survivors speak out about the risk factor of football.
By Mischa Anouk Smith
-
Going on a trip? Don't leave home without one of the 6 best travel mascaras
The space-saving formulas to know
By Lucy Abbersteen
-
Glute bridges are trending - I tried them every other day and wow, my muscles are very thankful
Despite its name, this exercise isn’t just for your glutes
By Rebecca Shepherd