MATCHESFASHION's event dressing edit is as chic as they come
Now that December is here, party season (opens in new tab) is officially upon us. From the annual work Christmas party to family lunch and, of course, New Year's Eve, there's no denying that this is certainly the season for dressing your best (opens in new tab).
While sparkle and shine have historically been the order of the day during this period, in 2022 there are so many ways to do festive dressing. And luckily, MATCHESFASHION has something for every taste and aesthetic.
If you are interested in sparkle, there's Tom Ford's sequin set (opens in new tab) and 16Arlington's party-ready pieces (opens in new tab). They're the kind of items that are just made for the dance floor and exude main character energy.
If you're looking for something a little more understated, MATCHESFASHION has that covered, too. You can opt for subtly embellished pieces which still offer a nod to the season without being over the top. Saloni's velvet dress (opens in new tab) with crystal bow appliques is a perfect example, as are Amina Muaddi's sparkly brooch-adorned heels (opens in new tab).
The Vampire's Wife should be your go-to if metallics are on your festive-dressing mood board. The brand, which has been worn by everyone from Kate Middleton to Alexa Chung, specialises in creating exquisitely tailored dresses in shimmery silk-blend lamé fabric. It's an elevated take on party dressing if we've ever seen one.
From 16Arlington to The Vampire's Wife and Saloni, MATCHESFASHION has also secured several exclusives this season, meaning they have the in-demand pieces you won't find anywhere else.
Ready to find your next favourite partywear piece? Keep scrolling for our edit of the best items available at MATCHESFASHION now.
Shop MATCHESFASHION event dressing:
