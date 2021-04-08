Those addictive rings from your childhood are making a comeback

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Calling all kids of the 90s (please tell me I’m not the only one who’s this old), I have an exciting fashion comeback for you that will make you feel completely nostalgic.

Now there are plenty of 90s jewellery trends that we’re happy to leave behind. Do tattoo chokers, power bead necklaces and dolphin earrings ring any bells?

However there is one joyful piece that’s back on my radar, one which I’ll be all too happy to wear again: the chunky ring. You know the one, kind of plastic looking, colourful and big, usually embellished with anything from dried flowers to glitter?

Well I’m starting to see it all over my Instagram on the fingers of influencers around the world, a sure sign that it’s a trend worth having fun with this summer, perhaps even taking over from shell jewellery.

Celebs such as Bella Hadid, Sofia Richie and Kylie Jenner are also fans, and searches for colourful rings have also gone up on shopping platform Lyst since February, demonstrating the trend is filtering down to consumers as well.

Here are some styles you can buy now if you fancy a stroll down this sartorial memory lane.

In terms of styling, anything goes. Minimalists will want to tone it down with a simple dress or t-shirt and jeans combo, but maximalists will have fun stacking those rings up and pairing them with colourful summer dresses.

Remember, it’s all about having fun.