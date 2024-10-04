We got ready with Leila Kashanipour for the Chanel Spring/Summer 2025 show

The Chanel show is always one of the highlights of Paris Fashion Week providing both spectacular fashion as well as an experience unlike any other. Ahead of this season’s Spring/Summer 2025 show, we got ready with Leila Kashanipour, jewellery designer and content creator, to discuss personal style, her fashion week essentials and her favourite trends for the new season. Plus, she also took us along with her to the incredible Grand Palais, where the show took place, to give us an insider look at Chanel’s magical collection. Keep scrolling to here her thoughts...

How would you describe your personal style?

“I feel I’m very true to myself and whatever outfit I put on,” she told me, “I always bring an element of me to it despite the city. I also shy away from trendy items as I like timeless pieces that I can visit year after year. Having said all of that, my summer personality and autumn winter personality are quite different. In summer I go all out with prints, layers of jewellery [and] clashing accessories while, in autumn winter, I’m more conservative with the base of the outfit and I have fun with shawls, jewellery, accessories, shoes and bags - sometimes coats.”

(Image credit: Leila Kashanipour)

What did you wear to the Chanel Spring/Summer 2025 show?

“Chanel day is always the most exciting day of Paris Fashion week. This season I went for a sleeveless long jumper with a very cool zip in the middle and matching cardigan, both from the Autumn/Winter 2024 collection. I wore my black slingbacks, for a bit of height assistance, but also to keep the look casual and not done up. I wore my hair loosely in the back for the same reason and I kept my jewellery and bag minimal. I’m obsessed with my earrings! The combination looked fun and classic at the same time as a true Chanel girl should.”

(Image credit: Leila Kashanipour)

What was in your handbag?

“I try not to carry too many things to the show as my bags are always small for some reason! My I took my Canon G7 Mark III which is now an essential, the invite, my ID and credit cards. I always carry Lipstick (I wore Gucci Westman’s Pique) and Sensai’s powder to de-shine - they are both my essentials. My sunnies were old Jimmy Fairly ones that I love, especially when having my photo taken.”

(Image credit: Leila Kashanipour)

What was your favourite look from the collection and why?

“If I had to choose a favourite, I think it would be the look featuring the sheer white silk set with beading and feathers. It just floated so beautifully as the model was walking. I took a photo from the back.”

(Image credit: Leila Kashanipour)

What are the trends you’re most looking forward to wearing this season?

“I’ll be wearing over the knee boots with knitted skirts and dresses for a more grown-up take on smart casual. I've been wearing a Liberowe Raja set that I just bought on rotation and I'me also eyeing up a gorgeous Magda Butrym red dress that I love. Chloe and Jimmy Choo Cece’s are in my shopping basket at the moment and of course tons of jewellery as always. I’m currently obsessing over Tabayer jewellery at the moment and Sonia Petroff earrings are my weakness. I don’t shop spontaneously and when I do buy I like to make considered purchases I know I will wear for years to come.”