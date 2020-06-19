This KITRI check dress has a 600 waitlist and counting

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Last week we told you about how cult London label KITRI had introduced a made-to-order service to avoid less waste. So before producing any dresses, it would wait to see how many customers actually wanted them.

And it looks like the system is working, because one dress in particular has been so popular, it has garnered a waiting list of over six hundred customers and counting.

Introducing the Margot dress, an off-the-shoulder 100% cotton green check style that is just perfect for summer, as seen on Jessie Bush, who modelled the collection at home for the campaign. It also comes in a coral version, which has a (slightly smaller) waiting list of over three hundred, making the Margot a clear front runner for SS20.

PRE-ORDER THE MARGOT DRESS HERE

Designed for an easy, comfortable and flattering fit, the dress features elasticated panels to temper an otherwise oversized fit and on-trend extra volume puff sleeve, and is priced at £145.

KITRI revealed that the last time it saw this level of demand for a single item was when it launched the Gabriella dress in 2018, which sold out in forty five minutes.

Designer Haeni Kim explained the idea behind the collection, ‘When it became apparent that summer as we know it was going to be a lot different this year, we set about editing the collection with our ‘staycation’ activities in mind. Rather than building a holiday capsule wardrobe, our focus is on feeling comfortable at home, while also evoking summer and making ourselves feel special during a trying time.’

Mission accomplished.