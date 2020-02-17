JW Anderson just made a case for XXL winter dressing

The clothes

It is very hard to put into words how much I loved JW Anderson’s AW20 collection, presented today at London Fashion Week. According to the show notes, Jonathan Anderson drew inspiration from ‘mixed media art, taken from the familiar to the beautifully strange, blowing them up to extreme volumes’ and that he did.

There was a look for everyone, and movement in every look. There were feminine dresses with shimmering tasselled shoulders, sheer holographic midis, ruffled trousers which pooled at the ankles, coats with giant collars, knitted dresses with capes and trumpet-sleeved blouses.

The accessories

Delicate gold and bejewelled ankle straps wrap around trouser legs or bare ankles, and of course plenty of delicious bags which also played with proportions, featuring oversized gold hardware.

The FROW

Last year, the designer drew the incredible Christina Aguilera to his show, and this season he welcomed another music legend in the form of Eve, who posted with Billy Porter and Charli XCX.

The standout piece

Last season’s standout piece was the balloon-sleeved trench coat, and for me, the standout AW20 piece was also outerwear. I fell in love with the XXL two-tone coat with reversible leather collar, which came in varying shades of rust, cream and classic black. High on the wish list.