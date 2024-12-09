Calling all minimalists, Jil Sander just launched its first fine jewellery line

As far as luxury brands go, Jil Sander has been a go-to for those looking for timeless wardrobe classics that give a sophisticated polish to any look.

Known for its modern design and exceptional quality, the brand's repertoire usually consists of ready-to-wear pieces and accessories, including impeccable knitwear, tailored trousers, modern footwear, and iconic handbags.

The eponymous fashion label has been at the forefront of luxury minimalistic design since its inception in 1968 and continues to pivot and grow almost 60 years later. With the launch of its latest premium fragrance set for January 2025 and the launch of its monograph book just a few days ago - the brand has unveiled its latest venture in the form of its first fine jewellery line.

(Image credit: Jil Sander)

The collection launched exclusively in the brand's newest store, located in Tokyo's Ginza shopping district, and will continue to be released in Jil Sander stores worldwide in the coming year.

Thoroughly mirroring the brand's craftsmanship and design, the addition of fine jewellery provides an added styling opportunity for its customers. Fused in 18K white gold, rhodium-plated, and dotted with lab-grown diamonds in different sizes, the design aesthetic focuses on natural shapes that are both simple and sophisticated.

Every unique piece has been realised through lost wax casting, the source of sculpture and jewellery from ancestral artistry. This technique is now based on 3D printing and numerical control machines, which allow for minimum waste production.

(Image credit: Jil Sander)

The hand-polished surfaces are voluntarily imperfect, typical to Jil Sander pieces, where the strong ethos of letting the Jil Sander customer shine through is the main element design. It offers a calculated sense of individuality to each piece. The diamonds, for example, are round cut and embedded by hand, but these are never perfectly aligned.

The collection features a welded chocker, light and airy earrings for everyday use, a hollow ring, and a matching bracelet. All are made with the utmost precision and highest quality to create these perfectly imperfect modern heirlooms.