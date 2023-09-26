Jennifer Lawrence was just announced as the face of Longines’ new watch for women

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

In a glittering ceremony in New York attended by actor Jennifer Lawrence and an international list of VIP guests this weekend, Longines unveiled their latest watch for women.

The Mini DolceVita embodies what the brand does best - intricate details, subtle contrasts and a classic, yet contemporary, finish. Longines watches are synonymous with understated elegance - and this new arrival screams (or should we say whispers) quiet luxury. In Jennifer's own words, ''Elegance always looks better when it's a little bit more effortless... like quiet luxury."

(Image credit: Longines)

The brand says its bold design has been crafted with dynamic women in mind, who want to push boundaries and enjoy the 'Italian sweet life' long associated with the collection - much like brand ambassador Jennifer Lawerence. Jennifer is in good company as an Ambassador of Elegance for Longines, joining the likes of Kate Winslet and Regé-Jean Page, who have both previously been faces of the brand.

She told Marie Claire, "The company is just so rich in history and creativity... I love their watches. It's really, really fun to be a part of it. And I think that Mini DolceVita is the perfect watch for a day to night."

The flawless campaign imagery for the Mini DolcheVita shows Jennifer modelling the new watch in chic outfits - think timeless separates and a classic LBD, with relaxed hair and makeup adding to her understated looks.

(Image credit: Longines)

The Mini DolcheVita is the star of the show here, as much a statement jewellery piece with its intricate 198-link bracelet, as it is a functional watch. The watch is presented on a newly designed stainless steel bracelet, which offers both comfort for the wearer, as well as a sophisticated and feminine finish to the design.

But the real focal point of the design is the watch face case, which is framed with 38 IF-VVS Top Wessleton Diamonds, as well as a new Cosmo circular dial inside the case. On the watch face, the gilt Roman numerals and gild hands create a 3D impression for a unique effect.

(Image credit: Longines )

Jennifer is the perfect person to front Longines' latest launch according to the brand's CEO Matthias Breschan, who said of the appointment, “Jennifer has the ability to imbue every character she plays with reality and authenticity, and off-screen, this translates into an elegance that is both natural and relatable. She is an inspiration to girls and women of all ages and we are proud to welcome her to the Longines family.”

(Image credit: Longines)

So what does time itself mean to Jennifer? "It's so precious, especially after you have a child. I feel like I just appreciate every moment now," she told us. She then revealed, "And being on time has always been important to me because I feel like nobody expects me to be on time."

The Mini DolcheVita has an impressive heritage, inspired by the original Dolchevita collection from 1997. ‘Elegance is an attitude’ became the slogan of that particular collection - which is echoed through to the new generation of the DolcheVita, the model which the brand says is updating the story for a new generation.

The new Longines range includes an impressive range of colour options, with six of the new references featuring diamonds bordering the case. Four of these references include some fun, fashion-forward colours for those who want a bolder look. Colourways include ivory white, mint green, blossom pink and serene blue, with the strap colour matching the watch face.

The new Mini DolcheVita family also includes five remaining references with striking, but understated, cases without diamonds. These Roman-dialled models are joined by watches with Cosmo dials with a silver sandblasted finish. Each model is offered on the newly-designed stainless steel bracelet, or on a stylish black leather strap.

To find out more and view the whole collection, visit the Longines website.

The Mini Dolchevita collection is available online and in-store now