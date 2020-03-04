How brands are celebrating International Women’s Day 2020

The charitable initiatives and capsule collections giving back this IWD to support and empower young girls and women.

This Sunday 8th March marks International Women’s Day. You’ll have likely heard friends discussing it or already spotted a charitable tee or two on your Instagram feed.

International Women’s Day is always a significant date within team Marie Claire’s diary, as it provides such a great opportunity to champion the achievements of women around the world, as well as highlighting what desperately still needs to be done in the ongoing fight for women’s rights and equality for all women.

From logo tees to gin and sunglasses there’s some great way to support your sisterhood and incredible female-focussed charities like, Women for Women International, Caïo, Rosa and Bloody Good Period this month.

As the International Women’s Day charity proudly denotes, ‘an equal world is an enabled world.’ With so many of the team’s favourite brands celebrating women and raising awareness of gender bias we’ve compiled the edit of the best charitable initiatives and capsule collections that are giving back to organisations which support and empower women this year.

SHOP THE INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY EDIT:

The brand: NET-A-PORTER

The IWD campaign: Twenty exclusive t-shirts designed by twenty iconic brands and female designers – think Charlotte Tilbury, Rosie Assoulin and Gabriela Hearst.

The donation: 100% of the profits from the collection go towards Women for Women International, helping women survivors of war to rebuild their lives and create lasting change in their communities. The money raised through NET-A-PORTER’s partnership with Women for Women International in 2018 and 2019 has already enabled over 300 women to complete the charities year-long training program.

‘Female Rebellion’ T-shirt, Stella McCartney, £195; ‘Woman Kind, Kind Woman’ T-shirt, £95, Roxanne Assoulin

The brand: Alice + Olivia

The IWD campaign: Part of the labels biannual Art Collective Series Alice + Olivia have teamed up with London-based street artist Lakwena to celebrate both Women’s Day 2020 and Women’s History Month. With an eclectic collection of joyful pieces that are designed to elicit optimism.

The donation: 10% of sales will go to Lifeway Network. A charity dedicated to ending human trafficking and reclaiming life.

The brand: Vero Moda

The IWD campaign: An inspirational ‘you can’ logo T-shirt (from the brands sustainable ‘AWARE’ collection) designed to support female entrepreneurs in Northern Uganda as part of the brands collaboration with charity Caïo.

The donation: All profits go directly to Caïo, a charity on the ground empowering young women to create and run their own business.

‘You Can’ T-shirt, £15, Vero Moda

The brand: Warner’s

The IWD campaign: Co-founder and Managing Director of Warner’s gin, Christina Keogh is encouraging customers to share their #inspowomen stories across social media this month. Celebrating and raising a glass to the ‘epic women’ in their lives.

The donation: 20% of sales on Warner’s site for the whole month of March go to Rosa, a UK based charity focussing upon leadership and representation, safety, health, wellbeing and economic justice.

Rhubarb Gin, from £38, Warner’s

The brand: Prism

The IWD campaign: Shop anything pink across both the PRISM and PRISM² collections and the brand will donate 10% of sales.

The donation: 10% of sales from this collection will be donated to Bloody Good Period. A charity which provides essential menstrual products and toiletries to asylum seekers, refugees and those who cannot afford them.

Rose top, £65, PRISM; Evolve briefs, £36, PRISM

The brand: & Other Stories

The IWD campaign: ‘Her image, her story.’ This International Women’s Day the brand are celebrating self-expression through the practice of self-portraits. With & Other Stories asking nine photographers to reflect and capture what it means to capture the authentic self and owning one’s story. Each portrait is available as a limited-edition poster.

The donation: All proceeds will be donated to CARE, an international charity focussing upon fighting poverty and defending dignity. For every image shared on Instagram with #herimageherstory the brand will be donating a further €1 / $1 to the organisation.

Limited edition posters, from £23, & Other Stories

The brand: Papier

The IWD campaign: Papier have teamed up with Monica Vinader to support marginalised women in conflict affected countries. Creating a set of five gemstone inspired notebooks and note cards available in rich hues, from emerald to ruby.

The donation: 11% of sales will be donated to Women for Women International for one year. Supporting survivors of war and helping them to rebuild their lives.

Notebooks, £19.99, Papier x Monica Vinader