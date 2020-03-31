Instagram’s #goingnowherebutfuckitimgettingdressed is giving me life

When on lockdown, it’s the little things that help, like a bag of M&Ms, a good workout video, or even a good Instagram hashtag.

I came across #goingnowherebutfuckitimgettingdressed during my many hours of IG scrolling (any tips for reducing phone usage, I’m all ears), via the one and only Leandra Medine Cohen.

It’s pure mood-boosting gold, but then again I’d expect nothing else from the woman behind Man Repeller and that food lifting pose.

As the name suggests, it’s all about getting dressed even though you’re not leaving the house anytime soon. About wearing those outfits that you’d normally save for best, and mixing and matching items to create a totally new look.

Leandra also sets people new style challenges through a new Man Repeller text service, and they’re thoroughly enjoyable. They include wearing that dress that is normally dry cleaner only, or dressing head to toe in the same colour and asking your friends to guess whether you’ve dressed as a celery or a butter stick.

Or my favourite: ‘WFH outfit challenge! Put on the one outfit you’ve always wanted to wear but haven’t had anywhere to wear it. Like, for example, a turtleneck layered under a black-tie dress. Or a sequin top and high-waisted underwear. Text it to the friend most likely to send you back the applause emoji (or the squid, just because).’

The #goingnowherebutfuckitimgettingdressed has gained a lot of traction, and here are my favourite pictures.