Here are some independent fashion brands you can support online

Shops are starting to close everywhere to comply with the government’s Coronavirus guidelines, with Selfridges being the latest to shut down until further notice.

While it’s difficult to gauge just how bad of an impact the virus will have on the economy, small businesses and independent fashion brands are likely to struggle, so I thought I’d share with you some of my favourite independent fashion brands you might want to shop while you are working from home.

DODA THE STORE

Founded by stylist and ex Marie Claire fashion editor Grace Wright, this little store is a masterclass on chicness. Grace has a knack for finding the best independent accessories and jewellery labels.

Shop now: Sandralexandra Bonito Lemon Pearl Earring for £30 from Doda

BITE STUDIOS

This luxury womenswear label aims to create timeless and uncompromisingly sustainable clothes. Each tailored piece is hand crafted with carefully researched materials, from natural organic fibres to recycled and low-impact fabrics complete with environmental and social certifications.

Shop now: 22-5 ORGANIC JERSEY DRESS for £320 from BITE

PARADISE ROW

The leather handbag brand was founded to support the declining local trade and British craftmanship, and highlight the heritage of East London.

Shop now: THE SILKWEAVER for £325 from Paradise Row

ISABELLE FOX

Grandmother and granddaughter duo Isabelle and Marie create timeless silhouettes in small runs to avoid waste. I particularly love their vintage-inspired dresses and bags.

Shop now: MATILDA Slip Dress for £153 from Isabelle Fox

LAVENDER HILL CLOTHING

Lavender Hill Clothing is a London-based brand of wardrobe staples, as worn by Meghan Markle. Made in England from sustainable & biodegradable fabrics and set up by a female founder and run by a female team.

Shop now: Cashmere V neck Jumper for £180 from Lavender Hill Clothing

COUVERTURE AND THE GARBSTORE

This little-known Notting Hill store is a treasure trove of designer brands, including Rejina Pyo, Mara Hoffman and Baserange, all of which you can still shop online, as the store has now closed for the time being.

Shop now: Rejina Pyo Naomi Mule Polka Dot Snake for £425 from COUVERTURE & THE GARBSTORE

THE PANTRY UNDERWEAR

This Islington-based shop serves up lingerie that covers all bases, from delicate lace bralettes for smaller busts to fashion-forward bras for E+ cups. It also stocks underwear and pyjamas from other British female-led brands.

Shop now: CORAL SATIN & MUSTARD LACE SOFT BRA for £48 from The Pantry Underwear

WOLF & BADGER

The North London store stocks independent and ethical brands from around the world, covering fashion, beauty and homeware.

Shop now: Desert Nude Belted Dress With Ruffle Bottom for £390 from WOLF&BADGER

DAPHINE

Daphine was founded in London in 2017 by Damasia Ball and Philippine de Follin. The friends take their inspiration from the women in their family for their joyful designs.

Shop now: ID BRACELET for £70 from DAPHINE

HONNA LONDON

If there ever was a time to stock up on glorious pyjamas, this is it. The brand focuses on striped cotton pyjamas in seven colourways, from a female-founded company. All sets are made in a family-run factory who only use trusted suppliers.

Shop now: Beige Stripe Pyjama Set for £95 from HONNA

OLIVIA ROSE

Olivia Rose The Label was founded by Olivia Rose in 2017, and she handmakes every order herself in her studio in Edinburgh UK. She does the designing, fabric sourcing, cutting out, sewing, stitching, steaming, labelling, packaging and even sends out the orders with her own personal hand written note.

Shop now: THE JOANNE BROCADE DRESS for £210 from OLIVIA ROSE THE LABEL

FRUITY BOOTY

50% of Fruity Booty’s collections are created from deadstock or re-purposed materials, and all our garments are produced between Europe and London. I love the brand’s inclusive imagery too.

Shop now: THE NETTLE SET for £70 from FRUITY BOOTY

DEBORAH BLYTH

Another woman jewellery brand, this London based designer creates unique pieces using semi precious stones.

Shop now: IRIS EARRINGS for £225 from DEBORAH BLYTH

I hope you’ve discovered some lovely fashion brands here, and if I’ve missed any of your favourites, feel free to let me know on Instagram @marieclaireuk or @pennygoldstone.