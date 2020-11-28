Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Want to buy a ring online but don’t know how to measure your ring size? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Scroll down for our tips, plus to shop some amazing Black Friday engagement ring deals.

How can I measure my ring size at home?

There is an easy way you can do this at home, using a piece of string. First off, do consider that the ring needs to fit snuggly at the base of your finger, but not too snuggly that it can’t fit over your knuckle. Do also bear in mind that your fingers expand in the heat, so it’s good to measure them on a warm day or at home.

So, wrap a piece of string round the base of your finger, and mark with a pen the point where it overlaps. Then spread it straight on a hard surface, and measure the length in millimetres. You can now refer it to a ring size chart to find out the size.

How to measure ring size UK

Ring sizes vary in different countries. So for example, your UK ring size will be different to a US ring size or even a French ring size. The UK uses a letter chart, whereas other countries might use numbers.

If the circumference of your finger is 45.5mm, you are a ring size G. If your measurements are 46.8, you are an H etc etc, with half sizes in between.

You can find a UK ring size chart on most jewellery store websites, including H Samuel’s.

Printable ring sizer

Another option if you’re unsure is to print our a ring sizer and place your piece of string against it, or even better, a ring you already own. Just make sure it is to scale. You can download ring sizers online, or even request a free ring sizer from many jewellers.

